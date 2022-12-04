My Hero Academia season 6: Why couldn’t AFO steal the OFA Quirk?

My Hero Academia season 6 almost ended in disaster for the heroes when Shigaraki nearly stole Deku's OFA Quirk.

Episode 10 is appropriately titled The Ones Within Us, since it mainly revolves around the fight between Deku and Shigaraki. While Deku has the backing of former OFA Quirk users, the latter has AFO by his side. The highly anticipated episode aired on December 3, 2022.

By this point in My Hero Academia season 6, Shigaraki has regained use of his multiple Quirks after Shota Aizawa passed out. This gave him the perfect opportunity to steal Deku's powers and end the war. However, the former OFA Quirk users weren't going to let that happen.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

There's a reason why Shigaraki couldn't steal Deku's Quirk in My Hero Academia season 6

Right before Shigaraki could use the AFO Quirk on Deku, they both appeared in a mental landscape. Since the AFO Quirk and OFA Quirk have stockpiling abilities, they can also carry the consciousness of previous users in My Hero Academia season 6, which is why they show up here.

Deku and Shigaraki clash with their respective mentors behind them. Yoichi Shigaraki and Nana Shimura used their willpower to push back AFO, preventing the OFA Quirk from getting stolen in the first place. Deku's unrivaled determination also played a part here.

By the end of the episode, AFO states that Shigaraki's body did not fully integrate his multiple Quirks yet. Mirko played a crucial role by disrupting his surgery before it was completed in My Hero Academia season 6. It also doesn't help that Shigaraki is getting worn out from all the battles.

The OFA Quirk users have always been there for Deku

My Hero Academia season 6 isn't the first time Deku was rescued by OFA users. They secretly made their presence known in the Sports Festival when Deku fought Hitoshi Shinso. However, this wasn't made clear until much later.

When Deku was placed under the effects of the Shinso's Brainwashing Quirk, the OFA users made him break his fingers to snap out. This gave him the opening to get back in the game and defeat Shinso.

The OFA users are still on the lookout for Deku in My Hero Academia season 6. Of course, the stakes are far higher with the Paranormal Liberation War. The OFA Quirk was specifically made to counteract the AFO Quirk. Without it, the heroes would have no means to stop Shigaraki.

The OFA Quirk is the only hope against the AFO Quirk

SHigaraki was already extremely dangerous with the Decay Quirk in My Hero Academia season 6. However, with the AFO Quirk in his possession, he can steal powers just by getting near his target. Most heroes wouldn't get close enough to him without facing potential losses.

As a result, the OFA Quirk users have to stay behind in the vestige world to protect Deku. They need to be there for him in case Shigaraki fuses his body with AFO. They cannot afford to lose the one power that can stop those villains.

At the very least, OFA users have a much healthier relationship with Deku than AFO does with Shigaraki. This could play a huge factor beyond My Hero Academia season 6. Willpower goes a long way in a shonen anime like this one.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Poll : 0 votes