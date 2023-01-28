My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17: Toya becomes Dabi, Hawks asks about OFA

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17, titled The Wrong Way to Put Out a Fire, finally revealed information about Enji Todorki’s oldest son. It also explained why Toya harbored so much resentment towards his father. The preview for the episode suggested that Endeavor’s ambition left its mark on every member of his family.

While Shoto rejected his quirk but still strived to become a hero, Toya rejected the concept of heroes entirely and became a villain instead. This article breaks down and highlights the major events of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17, which depicted the terrible reality of the Todoroki family.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 reveals Toya’s childhood and Endeavor’s obsession, OFA becomes a topic of discussion

Endeavor marries Rei to fulfill his ambition

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 began with Enji Todoroki visiting the Himura family to formally meet Rei, who he intended to marry for her Ice quirk. The hero realized that his wife’s family, which once held a prestigious position in society, wanted his fame and money and had no qualms about the fact that this was a Quirk Marriage, a practice considered taboo by many.

Enji hoped that if he could have a child with both a Fire and an Ice quirk, the child would have the potential to become even more powerful than All Might. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 briefly returned to the present, where a shocked Endeavor asked his wife if she was all alright, but Rei stated that she was not. She insisted that the hero was not the only one responsible for Toya’s transformation, stating that she was equally guilty.

However, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 showed that when Toya manifested his quirk, they noticed that the flames were burning his skin. The doctor revealed that the boy had inherited a flame quirk more powerful than Endeavor’s, but with his mother’s tolerance to heat. The doctor suggested that Toya use his quirk as little as possible and reminded Enji and Rei that trying to handpick their offspring’s gene pattern was not advisable.

Toya’s obsession intensifies

Enji began trying to discourage Toya from using his quirk, but the boy simply saw it as a sign of his father’s rejection. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 showed Toya talking to Fuyumi and whining that he could deal with the injuries that his quirk caused, stating that he knew his body best. His younger sister said that she did not want to see Toya injured, which irritated him further and prompted him to declare that she would not understand since she was a girl.

The Todoroki children were aware of what their father wanted from them, and Toya made up his mind to surpass All Might. Enji decided that the only way to discourage Toya was to have another child, thus bringing Natsuo into the picture. However, it was soon evident that he could not surpass All Might either.

Shoto proved to be the masterpiece that Endeavor had been waiting for, shattering whatever hopes Toya had left. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 revealed that the oldest Todoroki had continued to train his quirk, despite the flames burning him. Endeavor tried to get him to play with his siblings and make friends at school, suggesting that he would forget about his goal of becoming a hero over time.

But the boy stated that everyone at school wanted to be a hero, and he could not forget it, being Endeavor’s son. Toya’s desperation and rage took over, prompting the boy to attack Shoto, after which he was no longer allowed to go near his youngest brother.

Endeavor hits Rei and ignores Toya

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 then fast-forwarded some years into the future, with Toya being 13 years old, while Fuyumi and Natsuo were 12 and 8, respectively. Toya’s hair continued to change color as he grew older, starting off as red and slowly turning white with a few red streaks by the time he reached puberty. Shoto, who was 5, was completely isolated from his siblings and forced to train by Endeavor.

However, Toya seemed to still remember his original goal, continuing to train in secret. He ranted to a sleepy Natsuo at night, admitting that it wasn’t Shoto’s fault but their dad’s. His younger brother was used to his rants and asked him to talk to their sister.

Toya’s words revealed how he perceived the women in his family to be weak, lashing out at Rei when she tried to stop him from training and stating that Endeavor’s dreams were suffocating him. He pointed out that she had no right to say that to him since she was forced to marry him and was equally responsible for how he had turned out.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 showed how puberty slowly turned his flames blue, leading Toya to realize that the size and color of his flames were proportional to how excited he was. He tried to break the news to Endeavor and asked him to come to Sekoto Peak, but the hero simply rebuked him and stated that he would never surpass All Might.

Enji then hit Rei, who he had tasked with taking care of Toya, further traumatizing his wife. She began seeing Enji in her children, leading her to accidentally burn Shoto and be sent to the hospital. Endeavor never showed up on the hillside, and an overwhelmed Toya’s flames burst out of control, engulfing him and setting the forest around him ablaze.

Rei tells Endeavor to fight

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 finally returned to the present, where Endeavor wept and said that Toya would not have died if he had given up on his vision the day Toya’s quirk proved to be incompatible with his body. Fuyumi and Natsuo admitted that they had both turned a blind eye to Toya’s obsession and their broken family, simply maintaining a facade of normalcy instead of trying to knock some sense into their older brother.

Rei declared that they would make Endeavor stand up and fight since it was only he who stood a chance against Dabi. Shoto admitted that he had decided he would have to take on Dabi himself, but realized that was not the case after speaking to his mother earlier.

Hawks wants to know about One For All

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 showed Hawks and Best Jeanist joining the Todoroki family, offering to help Endeavor in his mission to stop Dabi. They stated that knowing Toya’s past was a big step in understanding Dabi’s motivations, although it was still a mystery how the boy had survived the fire.

After going over the technical aspects of releasing a statement to the press and addressing the allegations against him, Hawks asked Endeavor what he had meant when he said “One For All” at the beginning of their battle against Shigaraki. Endeavor remembered Deku saying the phrase while explaining that the Decay villain was targeting him, realizing that the green-haired hero was aware of the meaning of the phrase.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 showed Hawks and Best Jeanist making their way to a still unconscious hero student’s room, while All Might sat inside and stated that he would sense that Deku was speaking to the past OFA holders.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18 preview

The preview for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18 begins with Deku back in the vestige world, surrounded by past OFA holders. The heroes of the past disclose their secrets and ask Deku if he could kill Tomura Shigaraki.

The green-haired boy is in a similar state as before, with his ability to speak being hampered by a black mist covering his mouth. Deku declares that his origin is being tested and announces the title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 18 to be Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki.

