My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 preview hints at the Todoroki family's dark secrets

Studio BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17, which will be released on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV.

The episode, titled The Wrong Way to Put Out a Fire, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Hawks and Best Jeanist going to check on Hawks's mother as she was the only person who could have possibly tipped off the villains. During the episode, fans witnessed Hawks's terrible past, following which the Todoroki family gathered in Endeavor's hospital room to talk about Dabi.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 preview hints at Dabi's origin

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17, will continue right from the last episode as Rei Todoroki visits her injured husband and son in the hospital. However, her main agenda was to discuss their oldest son, Toya Todoroki, aka Dabi.

Toya was publicly announced to have passed away as Endeavor failed to find him in the forest fire. Thus, the upcoming episode will focus on how Toya ended up in such a situation and who was to blame.

Toya Todoroki, as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 preview (Image via BONES)

While Endeavor seems to be the one who is at fault, the upcoming episode is set to reveal how he, too, did not have control over the events of the majority part. For Toya, it is a story of hope and despair. However, for the Todoroki family, it is a story of how their family broke apart.

The episode will go much deeper into the Todoroki family's dark secrets and how it all came to be. In order to create a child who would surpass himself and the No. 1 hero, All Might, Enji Todoroki married Rei, a woman with an ice quirk. Soon, the couple had their first son, Toya.

Rei Todoroki with her son Shoto Todoroki as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 preview (Image via BONES)

Thus, the upcoming episode will showcase the backstory of Toya Todoroki, how he got caught in the forest fire, what caused the Todoroki family to break apart, and what transpired for Shoto Todoroki to be treated miserably by his parents.

