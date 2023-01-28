My Hero Academia: The four Todoroki siblings and their Quirks, explained

Following the shocking reveal of Dabi’s true identity as Toya Todoroki in My Hero Academia season 6, the Todoroki family in general is currently one of the hottest topics in anime community.

Even fans who’ve never seen the TV adaptation of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series are finding themselves involved in the discussion.

One common question amongst both My Hero Academia fans and non-fans alike is what Quirks the Todoroki family is in possession of. More specifically, many are curious as to what the abilities of Shota and Toya’s siblings are, with the other two Todoroki children walking paths of life which don’t allow them to constantly show their powers.

Shoto and Toya stealing the spotlight in My Hero Academia has fans wanting to learn more of sister Fuyumi and brother Natsuo

The Todoroki siblings and their Quirks, explained

Toya seen after revealing his Dabi persona to be a disguise (Image via Studio Bones)

Starting off with the eldest of the Todoroki siblings, 24 year old Toya is likely better known as Dabi. He hides his identity behind Dabi for a majority of the series due to his villain work, as well as not wanting to spoil the surprise before he chooses to do so. This culminates in Dabi’s dance scene as seen in My Hero Academia season 6, where the character announces his true identity to the world.

Toya’s Quirk is called Blueflame. Its most significant characteristics, aside from the blue color, are that the temperature of Dabi’s flames can increase dramatically and proportionally to his emotions.

However, the drawback is that the flames are too hot for Toya to handle, which is what led to his supposed death in the first place. Nevertheless, his father Enji (Endeavor) still pushed Toya to be his successor despite the risk his own Quirk posed to the young boy.

23 year old Fuyumi Todoroki is the second eldest of the Todoroki siblings behind Toya, and is shown to be an elementary school teacher in the My Hero Academia series.

Her Quirk is Frost, which she inherited from her mother, Rei Todoroki, and shares with her brother Natsuo. Due to inheriting only this, Endeavor never considered her as his successor, instead looking for someone who at least inherited his Hellflame Quirk.

Natsuo Todoroki as seen in the series' anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The next eldest Todoroki sibling is Natsuo, aged 19, who is currently a college student in the series.

Like Fuyumi, he also inherited the Frost Quirk from their mother Rei, making him an afterthought as well in father Enji’s eyes due to not inheriting a version of his Hellflame Quirk. While he is said to be a college student, nothing specific is said of what he studies or what he wants to do for work.

Finally, Shoto Todoroki is the youngest of the siblings, still being a 16 year old high school student in My Hero Academia’s current arc. He’s also the only one of the Todoroki siblings to become a hero like their father, likely due to Enji’s prodding and desire to have a successor.

Shoto is also the perfect successor Enji always dreamed of, inheriting both of his parents’ Quirks to create the Half-Cold Half-Hot Quirk. This allows him to use flames with one side of his body and ice with the other. It also allows him to reach extreme temperatures with his flames since he has a built-in cooling system via his version of the Frost Quirk.

Be sure to keep up with all My Hero Academia anime, manga, and live-action news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes