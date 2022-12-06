My Hero Academia season 6: What Deku saw in the vestige world in episode 10, explained

My Hero Academia season 6 may have viewers wondering what Deku saw when he fought Shigaraki in the vestige world.

The One For All (OFA) Quirk took several generations to reach its full potential. Due to its stockpiling nature, it's unlike any other power in the series and has the strange ability to create a mental landscape for the current user. This is commonly referred to as the vestige world in My Hero Academia.

Deku and Shigaraki were sent here in episode 10, titled The Ones Within Us. However, they were not alone since their respective mentors joined them in My Hero Academia Season 6. Former OFA users stood in All For One's (AFO) way before Shigaraki could steal Deku's powers.

Note: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia anime and manga.

How did Deku end up in the vestige world in My Hero Academia season 6?

A quick explanation of the OFA Quirk

To fully understand what Deku saw in My Hero Academia season 6, here's a brief recap of the OFA Quirk and its origins. It was accidentally created by AFO when he gave his younger brother a powerful stockpiling Quirk.

What he didn't know was that his brother already had another Quirk that only gave him the ability to transfer his powers to somebody else. The younger brother's name was Yoichi Shigaraki, who became the first OFA Quirk user. Unfortunately, he was in no condition to stop his villainous elder brother.

As a result, the OFA Quirk was passed down in multiple generations. All the previous users have their Quirk Factors linked to it, which is why Deku can use their powers in My Hero Academia season 6. The stockpiling nature of the Quirk also works on their consciousness.

The vestige world takes place in Deku's subconscious

There's a reason why Deku saw all the former OFA users inside his head. If a person is strongly linked with the OFA Quirk, they will have the ability to enter this special realm in My Hero Academia season 6. This is why Shigaraki was also sent here by AFO since the latter inadvertently created the OFA Quirk.

Yoichi Shigaraki and Nana Shimura have a very dark history with AFO. The former could not stop his brother over a century ago, while the latter was the final OFA user slain by AFO. Nana's grandson is Tenko Shimura, who eventually became the villainous Tomura Shigaraki.

They know exactly what AFO is capable of in My Hero Academia season 6. Yoichi created the OFA Quirk for the specific purpose of taking down his older brother. All Might is the only user who has managed to do so, although he's currently retired. But they're placing all their bets on Deku at the moment.

Deku and Shigaraki have different mentor relationships

The vestige world in Episode 10 demonstrates the clear difference between AFO and OFA users. The former is represented like a parasite clinging on to Shigaraki, controlling his every move. While AFO is using him for his own benefit, Shigaraki doesn't want his master to merge with him.

By comparison, the OFA users stand triumphantly next to Deku in My Hero Academia season 6. They have nothing but good intentions for their successor. In fact, they even praise his ability to save other people. Deku clearly has a healthier relationship with the people looking after him.

