My Hero Academia season 6 makes Endeavor hated once more

With the release of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17, fans of the series finally got to see the backstory of Toya and how he became the villain known as Dabi.

While everyone was aware that Enji Todoroki was a bad father in the past, the latest episode revealed how he was both one who reaped and sowed the entire situation.

The previous episode featured Hawks' backstory and how he became a hero after being born into a poor family. He and Best Jeanist started working together as they tried to investigate how Dabi came to know about his secrets.

Elsewhere, Rei Todoroki gathered her family to Endeavor's room as she wanted to discuss something about her first son, Toya Todoroki.

My Hero Academia fans' hatred for Endeavor gets reignited

clara ♱ @gothictouya i don't get how people can say the villains' redemptions are an impossible ending when endeavor basically got one after this i don't get how people can say the villains' redemptions are an impossible ending when endeavor basically got one after this https://t.co/W9iqa9XAIA

My Hero Academia season 6 finally revealed the backstory of Toya as fans got to see how Enji Todoroki behaved with his family prior to the events of the anime.

While the manga readers knew of what was set to happen and had already moved past what Endreavor had done after his redemption arc, episode 17 showcased Endeavor's abuse and pain he made his family go through.

The majority of the fans were glad that Endeavor was suffering now due to his past actions as it was really hurtful for them to see how he behaved with his family. It was quite evident as to why his family members didn't like him and how they were instilled with fear of him.

🌲 Icarus ( Satisfaction arc!)🌲 @JVA_FanBoy01 Toya's VA is killing it with the Voice Acting! Hearing That tone really wanna make me forget about Endeavor's Character development Toya's VA is killing it with the Voice Acting! Hearing That tone really wanna make me forget about Endeavor's Character development😬 https://t.co/yBnMHPOLtK

clara ♱ @gothictouya “endeavor shouldn’t have trained touya it would have made it worse” yeah alr “endeavor shouldn’t have trained touya it would have made it worse” yeah alr https://t.co/IU1KDKSZsj

The episode made it quite evident that Enji Todoroki is the one who caused Toya to want to surpass All Might as he had unknowingly instilled his dream onto his first son. Following that, it was hurtful for Toya to see that his father regarded him as a failure given that his body couldn't handle his flames.

At age 13, Toya was endangering himself to get stronger to surpass All Might. Moreover, his need to be acknowledged by his father was a painful watch as his voice actor did a good job in portraying young Dabi's pain and suffering.

🍰💥🍰class1akids ❄️🔥🍜☔ @class1akids I love how Shouto still can't look at Endeavor crying... I love how Shouto still can't look at Endeavor crying... https://t.co/ExwytoisMT

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 17 also correctly depicted how Endeavor had affected his family through his actions. He had made his wife Rei fear him, following which she was afraid of her sons as well given that they had similar eyes to him. This is what led to Rei pouring boiling water over Shoto's face, causing him to have that scar over the left side of his face.

Additionally, My Hero Academia tried to redirect fans' emotions towards Shoto, who had suffered the most due to their family, but still tried to do his best for them even when he had many reasons to hate them. The scene was even more painful to watch as Shoto wasn't even able to look at his father as he was crying in front of him.

GinOne @GinOne9 Reminding y'all the Endeavor we like



Called Character Development Reminding y'all the Endeavor we like Called Character Development https://t.co/26KxnUdNLe

Fans were glad that Endeavor had his character development arc or else it would have been unbearable for fans to watch him on-screen. There were some arguments about the same as fans couldn't believe that Enji got his redemption arc after what he had done, while several villains suffered for much less.

Thus, the majority of My Hero Academia fans agreed that Endeavor was not to be forgiven but only to be accepted for having changed in time.

