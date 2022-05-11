My Hero Academia: Does Bakugo have One For All?

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising caused a lot of confusion regarding Katsuki Bakugo and the One For All Quirk.

During the climax of the movie, Izuku Midoriya temporarily gave Bakugo his OFA Quirk. By doing so, they both managed to defeat the main villain, Nine. The question remains whether or not Bakugo still has the Quirk inside him.

Fans continue to argue over whether the movies are officially canon. There is a lot of inconsistency in regards to My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. Even if the events of the movie were canon, there's reason to believe that Bakugo no longer has the OFA Quirk. This is based on later revelations within the manga itself.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer and contains minor spoilers from the manga.

Does Bakugo still have the One For All Quirk in My Hero Academia?

Bakugo has always been deeply invested in the OFA Quirk. He even managed to figure out that Midoriya was its eighth user.

For the sake of this article, we will assume that the movies are canon. Otherwise, this question can be easily answered with, "Bakugo never had it in the first place."

He should not have it anymore

It's fairly obvious that Bakugo only had a brief taste of power. Despite the transfer process, he can no longer use One For All.

There's no reason to believe he even holds a duplicate version of the OFA Quirk. Midoriya is still the rightful owner of this power.

It should be noted that the OFA Quirk can only be transferred by a specific method. The recipient must ingest DNA samples from the current user, such as hair strands or a drop of blood. However, Bakugo never ingested any DNA samples. He only borrowed the Quirk by touching the bloodied hand of Midoriya.

The OFA Quirk cannot make duplicated versions of itself. With that being the case, there is no way that Bakugo has a hidden copy of the Quirk. His abilities only lasted for a brief period of time.

How the transfer went down in the movie

As mentioned earlier, Midoriya passed down the OFA Quirk to Bakugo in My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising. They shook their bloodied hands, and this action gave Bakugo a tremendous power boost. However, after their battle with Nine ended, the OFA Quirk somehow returned back to Midoriya.

All Might speculated that the OFA Quirk gave Bakugo a little bit of its true power. It certainly has a mind of its own in My Hero Academia. Remember, All For One couldn't steal the Quirk during the Paranormal Liberation War.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising does muddy the waters here. The simplest explanation for Bakugo losing the Quirk, besides the movie not being canon, is that it chose Midoriya as its main owner. This is probably because he is someone who is willing to sacrifice his powers for the greater good.

Midoriya should be the final successor

Bakugo should no longer have the OFA Quirk in any capacity. If he did, he would have noticed some major changes by now.

My Hero Academia Chapter 304 dropped some major revelations in regards to the OFA Quirk. It turns out that previous users had aged prematurely, such as Hikage Shinomori. The reason is that they couldn't handle multiple Quirks.

All Might and Midoriya were able to survive because they were born Quirkless. That population is steadily decreasing over time.

Realistically, if Bakugo still had OFA Quirk, he would have begun aging prematurely. Considering these facts, it's good that he never kept it after the events of the movie.

