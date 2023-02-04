My Hero Academia: Who is the Second User of One for All?

One of the biggest plot twists in all of author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia manga centers around the previous users of protagonist Izuku Midoriya’s Quirk, One For All. Not only were their own Quirks imbued into the all encompassing One For All, but spirits of their personalities made their way into it as well.

Since this reveal, My Hero Academia fans have been enamored with learning all they can about the previous users of One For All. However, two of them are particularly enigmatic, based on all currently available information. One of these is the Second User, of whom fans know frighteningly little.

Nevertheless, this lack of information hasn’t stopped fans from finding out all they can about this mysterious individual. Follow along as this article fully breaks down who the Second User is according to all currently available information in My Hero Academia.

My Hero Academia’s Second User is a point of interest for fans following Midoriya’s use of Gearshift Quirk

Who is the Second User?

Unfortunately, fans still don’t have a name for the Second User of One For All as of the latest My Hero Academia issues. Nevertheless, he and his Quirk are one of the most important focal points in the series for both fans’ interest and the overall narrative.

This is especially true considering Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki are set to start their final fight with the time limit for the Second’s Quirk, Gearshift, actively counting down.

While his name isn’t known, fans do know what he once looked like. He has short, spiky hair with a large scar across the front of his face, which was given to him by All For One in their final battle.

The Second User wears a combat jacket with a large black collar, as well as a pair of gauntlets on his arms. He uses them to attack via projectiles powered up with his Gearshift Quirk, then called a Meta Ability.

My Hero Academia fans also know that he was the leader of a resistance movement who fought against All For One and was influential during the peak of the villain’s power. The Second User did everything he could to fight back, including killing those who stood in his way. This is how he discovered Yoichi Shigaraki, the original user of One For All and brother of All For One.

While he initially planned to kill Yoichi due to his ties to All For One, he had a change of heart and chose to save him instead. Ironically, this choice is what allowed One For All to grow into a power that could rival All For One, setting up the generational struggle that series protagonist Izuku Midoriya is now embroiled in.

The relationship between the Second User and Izuku was rough at first, due to the latter’s optimistic desires in terms of saving Tomura Shigaraki. However, Yoichi eventually convinced him to accept Midoriya, prompting the Second User to teach Midoriya about his Gearshift Quirk. He called it a “last resort,” since the power of One For All caused it to dramatically transcend what it originally was.

He even gives Izuku support when the latter uses the Gearshift Quirk, highlighting its tremendous increase in power and the corresponding strain it puts on the young hero's body. He also added that Midoriya will only be able to use it for five minutes, showing both that he does actually care and is specifically knowledgeable of how Gearshift has evolved since he used it.

While his proficiency with Gearshift is made apparent in this way, it’s not said throughout My Hero Academia how he used One For All itself or how proficient he was with it. It is emphasized that Gearshift was initially only capable of working on small objects, allowing the Second User to shoot projectiles faster than a bullet. All For One likened this height of power for the Quirk as being a “peashooter.”

Thus, given that he was able to accurately detail how One For All changed his originally given Quirk, it would stand to reason that he was fairly proficient with One For All. This is further supported by his being able to give Midoriya a time limit on how long he can use Gearshift in combination with One For All before his body gives out on him.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news regarding My Hero Academia as well as other titles as 2023 progresses.

