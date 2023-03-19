My Hero Academia's latest episode makes everyone an Ochako Uraraka fan

With the release of the penultimate episode of My Hero Academia season 6, it seems that Studio BONES has finally adapted Ochako Uraraka's speech. Fans had been waiting for this moment since its depiction in the manga as it was one of the most emotional scenes in the Dark Hero Arc. Thus, they had a lot of expectations from Studio BONES for its anime adaptation.
The previous episode of My Hero Academia saw Class A fight Deku as they wanted to bring him back to U.A. High. While Midoriya was rejecting their requests, his friends' words started to reach him slowly, following which he returned to U.A. with them. However, upon arriving at U.A., he was met with a hostile environment.
My Hero Academia: Fans are in love with Ochako Uraraka's speech
Given the backlash Midoriya faced from citizens upon entering U.A., it seemed impossible for the heroes to convince them to let him rest at the facility. This was when Ochako stepped up for her friend as she gave her memorable speech to the public, and rightfully so, it touched everyone's hearts.
Fans of the series were equally impressed as the scene unfolded, and many have taken to social media to confess how this moment in the anime converted them into Ochako's fans.
Fans praised Studio Bones' efforts in making this scene from My Hero Academia special as the art was amazing, and the way the emotions were depicted was on-point as well. Ochako's bit managed to make not only Deku, Inko, and Kota cry, but also the fans who watched it.
Major credit for the same also goes to Ochako's voice actor Ayane Sakura, whose powerful voice and delivery helped fans feel every bit of emotion from the scene. While her performance itself was breathtaking, seeing Izuku no longer able to hold back his tears due to Ochako's speech made fans emotional as well.
As per My Hero Academia fans, Ochako was the gem of the latest episode, as she drove the whole narrative and helped the citizens finally look at Deku as a young high school boy rather than a hero with special powers. The fact that she put all her emotions into the speech, caused the citizens to realize that they were making a dire mistake by not letting Deku rest while he could.
Moreover, the OST that played in the background during the speech was simply perfect and set the tone for the scene.
This moment also gave a huge boost to Midoriya and Ochako shippers, as Inko Midorya witnessed Ochako pouring her heart into her speech to protect her son.
The fact that she did this in front of hundreds of hostile people makes the scene even more significant, as there were only a select few who were willing to take on the task. Inadvertently so, there is a good chance that Inko might have come to like Ochako.
The only issue fans seem to have from the scene is how Ochako held Midoriya's arm prior to the speech, since, in the manga, Ochako holds his hand. While this wasn't a huge difference, fans felt that the scene from the manga could have helped build Midoriya and Ochako's relationship to be even stronger.
Another thing My Hero Academia fans noticed was how Eel Boy, the hero Ochako was watching everyone cheer, was the same hero Toga transformed into after Twice was killed. Thus, they praised Horikoshi for creating some connections between Ochako and Toga.