My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 preview hints at Ochaco standing up for Deku

Studio BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24, which will be released on Saturday, March 18, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV.

The episode, titled A Young Woman's Declaration, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw students from Class A fight Midoriya as they wanted him to return to U.A. High with them. Midoriya did try to reject their requests; however, Bakugo's apology touched Midoriya, and he finally agreed to return to U.A. with them. However, there was quite a backlash from the refugees within the facility.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia season 6.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 preview hints at Deku being rejected by the refugees

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24, titled A Young Woman's Declaration, will continue right from where the previous episode ended. After hearing his friends' desperate words and feelings, Midoriya finally decided to return to U.A. High. However, there was a good reason why he could not return.

The moment Deku steps into U.A. High, he is met with hoards of people gathered at the main gate, rejecting the idea of Deku resting at the U.A. High facility. The refugees came to U.A. High because they were told the facility was safe.

However, after finding out that All For One and Shigaraki were after Deku, they could not accept the idea of the villains' primary target staying within the same facility as them.

Ochaco and Deku as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 preview (Image via BONES)

This is when Ochaco decides to do her part as Deku's close companion, as she will stand up against the refugees for her friend in need. The preview video also features a clip of young Ochaco, meaning that fans could get to see a glimpse of her past.

In addition, Class A students can be seen speaking to their principal in the preview video, which could be a flashback. Thus, there is a good chance that Class A students might have some solution to calm the refugees if they successfully bring Deku back to U.A.

Shoto, Endeavor, and Hawks as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 preview (Image via BONES)

Moreover, the episode is also set to feature Aizawa, who was hospitalized after the fight against Shigaraki. He seems to have finally woken up and thus might join his students in getting Deku back to U.A.

