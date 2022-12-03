My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10's animation of Ochaco vs Toga redeems Studio Bones to the fandom after Bakugo Katsuki Rising

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 continued the fight against Shigaraki and the frantic attempts to stop Gigantomachia. Deku's battle with the villain and the introduction to Ochaco vs Toga stole fans' hearts. Interestingly, Studio Bones seems to have redeemed themselves after last week's disappointing episode.

The previous episode witnessed Momo Yaoyorozu's team in despair as their plan to sedate Gigantomachia failed. The giant instead switched to battle mode and resumed his rampage.

Elsewhere, Shigaraki's body was reeling back from the effects of using multiple Quirks. Midoriya tried to seal the deal by landing continuous blows while Endeavor swooped in to use Prominence Burn. However, even those attempts failed as All For One surfaced. The episode ended with Bakugo pushing Midoriya out of the way and getting impaled by Shigaraki's tendrils.

Studio Bones makes good of themselves with the animation of Ochaco vs Toga in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10

A brief recap of the episode

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10 began with Bakugo making the ultimate sacrifice. As he fell back, he urged his friend not to carry the burden of the fight alone. This struck Deku's deepest nerve as the green-haired Hero lost it. Shigaraki's words about "unnecessary bloodshed" added to his anger as he gave in.

Something struck him as an enraged Deku charged at the villain with everything he had. He deflected the tendrils with ease and was about to land a hard blow when Shigaraki, or All For One, grabbed his face. Thus, began the absorption of One For All.

Transported to the inner world of One For All, My Hero Academia's Deku found himself unable to move. In front of him was Shigaraki, and growing out from his right side was All For One. At this point, Nana Shimura appeared behind Deku and asked him to leave the rest to the vestiges.

As All For One spoke of the "transfer" finally happening, he revealed why they could see each other. When Quirks were transferred or stolen, a piece of the person's consciousness went with it and lived on in the body of the receiver.

All For One continued to ridicule Midoriya's capability and his will as the next wielder of the Quirk, while Shigaraki attempted to take it finally. That was when Yoichi Shigaraki (First User) appeared, combined with Nana and the remaining users, and allowed Deku to overcome the attempts made at stealing his Quirk. Back to reality, the exchange left Midoriya and Shigaraki drained as they fell from the sky.

Uraraka Ochaco vs Toga Himiko (Image via Studio Bones)

Elsewhere, Studio Bones set up the fight between Toga Himiko and Uraraka Ochaco in My Hero Academia. The former lured the latter into a deserted house and attacked her. She wanted to question the Heroes about why they let Twice/Jin Bubaigawara die when their job was to rescue people.

Realizing what the villainess was saying, Ochaco clarified her purpose as a Hero. With both girls intent on playing their part, this could turn out to be one of the series' best fights.

Fans express their excitement for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10, as they unanimously agree that Studio Bones has redeemed itself

After last week's disappointment, Studio Bones rose back to the top with sharp looking My Hero Academia season 6 episode 10. The fandom was happy to see the anime look as good as ever, especially with the emphasis on Deku's rage scene and the beginning of the fight between Uraraka Ochaco and Toga Himiko.

Many felt that the ending scene with the two girls far surpassed episode 9 on its own. As they prepare to face off, otakus shared their enthusiasm for the same while appreciating the animation and mood of the sequence.

Federico_Turri @FedericoTurri

Very good looking characters and great episode overall.



#heroaca_a #MyHeroAcademia #MHA #BokuNoHeroAcademia Absolutely in love with Hitomi Odashima work as Chief animation director for this week HeroAca episode.Very good looking characters and great episode overall. Absolutely in love with Hitomi Odashima work as Chief animation director for this week HeroAca episode.Very good looking characters and great episode overall.#heroaca_a #MyHeroAcademia #MHA #BokuNoHeroAcademia https://t.co/8rhWt2ZHX9

maria 💙 @touyaseyelashes toga vs ochaco was ridiculously good. mood and atmosphere??? in mha????? incredible toga vs ochaco was ridiculously good. mood and atmosphere??? in mha????? incredible

Justice 💥 | CW: Fruits Basket @Justixplode Ochaco Vs toga was animated better than bakugo rising imo Ochaco Vs toga was animated better than bakugo rising imo

DantaRG @RGDanta #MyHeroAcademia I love the Voice acting in this scene. I love the Voice acting in this scene. 😁 #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/GMX8d05lmh

Final Thoughts

Shigaraki and All For One failed to steal One For All, leaving him and Deku exhausted. Sensing that his student was not ready for the Quirk, All For One advised the villain to retreat and live to fight another day. Knowing the pair, they would return much stronger as it would take Tomura time to adjust to his new body and Quirks.

angelo @4ngelobautist4 #MyHeroAcademia I will be watching this preview everyday until we get the actual episode I will be watching this preview everyday until we get the actual episode😌 #MyHeroAcademia https://t.co/ukL60797SQ

Meanwhile, Uraraka Ochaco vs Toga Himiko was a much-anticipated fight. Twice's death significantly affected Toga, and she wanted answers while Ochaco wanted to live up to the name of a Hero. With the scene finally set and both girls more adept now, the battle is going to be quite a memorable one.

