My Hero Academia: Why is Toga a villain?

Himiko Toga went down a really dark path in My Hero Academia.

Not everybody gets a fair shot at life. Some people are born with Quirks that are seen as "villainous" in Hero Society. This is what Re-Destro believes and why he fights for the Meta Liberation Army. For that reason, they were also very interested in Toga's backstory. She was also born with a "villainous" Quirk.

Toga is a tragic example of this occurrence in My Hero Academia. She is a rather infamous member of the League of Villains. With a very high body count and lust for U.A. students, Toga is a dangerous threat to society. This all started with her fascination with blood.

Why did Himiko Toga become villainous in My Hero Academia?

Himiko Toga's descent into madness began when she was a little girl. Several villains in My Hero Academia have tragic backstories. In the case of Toga, it all began with her Quirk

Toga's Quirk was unsuitable for society

Toga was born with the Transform Quirk, which gives her shapeshifting abilities. However, it requires her to consume a certain amount of blood. This caused her to have a very unhealthy interest in blood, especially in her formative years. Toga once brought a dead bird to her parents.

While she was still in school, Toga saw a young boy covered in bruises. This would awaken her taste in blood in My Hero Academia. She would later injure the boy and try to steal his blood.

The main problem is that she never received proper treatment for her Quirk. Toga would try to suppress it, but it didn't work. No matter what she did, Toga could never be "normal." All it took was a single trigger to set off a chain reaction.

She would find solace in the League of Villains

After escaping law enforcement, Toga would start a string of murders in My Hero Academia. When Stain was arrested in the Hero Killer arc, Toga decided to join the League of Villains, joining at the same time as Dabi.

Giran is the one who recruited her to Shigaraki's cause. Despite their strained relationship with each other, the League of Villains would become very close to each other. Toga also became friends with Twice, yet another outcast in society. They both had Quirks that put them over the edge.

With her combat skills and masterful stealth abilities, Toga was a useful asset to this organization. Her Transform Quirk is truly dangerous in the wrong hands.

Could she be saved?

The reality is that Himiko Toga is mentally unwell. She doesn't really understand how friendships work, let alone the concept of love. Toga also murdered several people in My Hero Academia.

If she manages to survive the final war, Toga needs to face responsibility for her actions. It's likely that she would be sent to a mental institution. At the very least, she wouldn't be able to harm anybody.

She could be rehabilitated, but that would take a very long time. it remains to be seen how Toga's story will end in My Hero Academia. The question remains whether or not the Hero Society can prevent this from happening again.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

