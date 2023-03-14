My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 is set to release on Saturday, March 18, at 9.30 am JST. With Deku having been convinced to return to U.A. by his Class 1-A peers, fans are now eagerly awaiting the group’s high school homecoming. However, there may be more adversity waiting for them there than the group is currently expecting.

Unfortunately, there is no verifiable spoiler information for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 as of this article’s writing. Thankfully, what fans do have is officially confirmed release information for the episode, which should remain consistent throughout the week. Likewise, a preview for the upcoming episode suggests that Deku won’t be met with open arms by civilians present.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24’s preview hints at unforeseen appearance by unknown character

Given the timing of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24's Japanese release, viewers all around the world will see the episode be released on Saturday, March 18 locally. Exact time of release varies by region and timezone.

International audiences can stream the episode on Crunchyroll roughly 90 minutes after it begins airing in Japan. Although Funimation also still streams new episodes of the series for their subscribers weekly, their delay time is much longer than Crunchyroll’s. Thus, the latter is the overall a better option for viewing the upcoming episode.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 is set to become available on Crunchyroll at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 1.30 am, Saturday, March 18

Eastern Standard Time: 4.30 am, Saturday, March 18

Greenwich Mean Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, March 18

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Saturday, March 18

Indian Standard Time: 2.00 pm, Saturday, March 18

Philippine Standard Time: 4:30 pm, Saturday, March 18

Japanese Standard Time: 5:30 pm, Saturday, March 18

Australia Central Daylight Time: 7,00 pm, Saturday, March 18

Season 6 episode 23 recap

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 saw Class 1-A students call Deku’s bluff, starting a “fight” between the two parties with the latter’s goal to escape his classmates for their safety. It’s worth noting that Deku himself said he sensed no malicious intent from his friends with Danger Sense, truly emphasizing their doing this out of love for him.

The various Class 1-A students then began to use their Quirks to try and restrain Deku, with each taking the opportunity to share their feelings with him in the moment. While both the words and restraint efforts didn’t seem to affect him at first, Deku was slowly worn down on both fronts by his classmates, with Tenya Iida delivering the “final blow,” for lack of a better term.

This set the stage for Deku to begin speaking with his classmates, before Katsuki Bakugo took over the conversation to apologize. Fans ecstatically watched as Bakugo finally apologized to and acknowledged Deku not only as his equal, but as his superior. This segued into Deku falling unconscious, returning to U.A. where he was met by protesting civilians. However, Ochaco Uraraka forced him to stand tall as the episode came to an end.

What to expect (speculative)

Fans can expect My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24 to focus on Deku and Uraraka’s attempts to convince the civilians taking shelter at U.A. to let him in. While this may seem like an easy task given his status as a student of the high school, protestors are also seemingly aware that he’s the one who All For One is targeting. Even if they don’t know this yet, they’ll soon find out.

The episode will likely see all of Deku’s classmates stand up for him, each in their own unique and quirky way. Despite the obvious and apparent animosity of the civilians present, the Class 1-A students likely won’t falter in trying to bring their friend home. This will likely prove true even if Deku himself gives up on returning to the safety of U.A.’s walls.

Likewise, the ending of the previous episode and preview for the upcoming episode suggest Uraraka is set to play a major role in trying to convince the civilians present. Exactly how she’ll play it, however, is something fans will have to find out for themselves in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 24.

