Create

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 streaming details: Release date and time for every timezone

By Praveen Kumar
Modified Mar 04, 2023 12:56 IST
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 is being hosted in Tokyo, Japan (Image via Crunchyroll)
Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 is being hosted in Tokyo, Japan (Image via Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, the most awaited awards ceremony internationally, is finally here, and fans are beyond excited to find out the winners. Crunchyroll's official website has unveiled that the votes have been counted, and judges have made their final decision. It is only a matter of time before the winners are announced.

Thanks to its undeviating rise in popularity, Crunchyroll has expanded the Anime Awards 2023 event to the heart of Tokyo, Japan, the birthplace of the anime itself. The ceremony will be held on March 4, 2023, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa, Tokyo, at 6:30 pm JST.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube and Twitch channels

A special message from 2023 #AnimeAwards host @sally_amaki 💖 Join us live from Japan on March 4th at 1:30 AM PST! https://t.co/t62wdHhpmW

Anime enthusiasts around the world who are extremely hyped for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 can catch the live stream on the platform’s official YouTube and Twitch Channels. Besides the winner announcements, fans will get to see live musical performances by Kohta Yamamoto, Yuki Kajiura, AKLO, and ALI.

The multi-talented Sally Amaki and the renowned Japanese presenter and tarento, Jon Kabira, will host the event. Crunchyroll has recently garnered a lot of appreciation for introducing a new category, the “Best Anime Song.”

We're so excited to see Yuki Kajiura's special performance of "Homura" from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc at the 2023 #AnimeAwards!Find out more ahead of @TheAnimeAwards on March 4 ✨ got.cr/YukiKajiuraAA23 https://t.co/qolo8cLBwo

Here is the list of all the categories at this year's awards:

  • Anime of the Year
  • Best Original Anime
  • Best Anime Character Design
  • Best Animation
  • Best New Anime Series
  • Best Continuing Anime Series
  • Best Anime Opening Sequence
  • Best Anime Ending Sequence
  • Best Anime Score
  • Best Anime Film
  • Best Anime Song
  • Best Anime Director
  • Best Main Anime Character
  • Best Supporting Anime Character
  • Best "Must Protect At All Costs" Anime Character
  • Best Action Anime
  • Best Comedy Anime
  • Best Drama Anime
  • Best Fantasy Anime
  • Best Romance Anime
  • Best Voice Acting Performance (Japanese)
  • Best Voice Acting Performance (English)
boy oh boy crunchyroll anime awards 2023 fan nomination just ended i hope either one of these three become aoty https://t.co/9o53kbgkOP

Crunchyroll has officially shared the freshly updated streaming release times for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. The release timings of the event are listed below, along with the corresponding timezones:

  • Pacific Standard Time: 1: 30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Central Standard Time: 3:30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Eastern Standard Time: 4:30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Greenwich Mean Time: 9:30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Indian Standard Time: 3 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Central European Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Philippines time: 5:30 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Colombia Time: 1 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Chile Standard Time: 2 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Brasília Time: 3 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Argentina Time: 3 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Western European Time: 6 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Atlantic Time: 2 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Australian Western Standard Time: 2 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Australian Eastern Time: 5 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023
  • Hong Kong Time: 2 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Several renowned Hollywood and internet celebrities, like Finn Wolfhard, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Valkyrae, will join the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 event. With so many notable faces taking up the stage in the birthplace of anime for the biggest awards ceremony ever, the hype is incessant.

Edited by Madhur Dave
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...