Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 streaming details: Release date and time for every timezone

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023, the most awaited awards ceremony internationally, is finally here, and fans are beyond excited to find out the winners. Crunchyroll's official website has unveiled that the votes have been counted, and judges have made their final decision. It is only a matter of time before the winners are announced.

Thanks to its undeviating rise in popularity, Crunchyroll has expanded the Anime Awards 2023 event to the heart of Tokyo, Japan, the birthplace of the anime itself. The ceremony will be held on March 4, 2023, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa, Tokyo, at 6:30 pm JST.

Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 will be streamed exclusively on Crunchyroll’s official YouTube and Twitch channels

The Anime Awards @TheAnimeAwards Join us live from Japan on March 4th at 1:30 AM PST! A special message from 2023 #AnimeAwards host @sally_amaki Join us live from Japan on March 4th at 1:30 AM PST! A special message from 2023 #AnimeAwards host @sally_amaki 💖 Join us live from Japan on March 4th at 1:30 AM PST! https://t.co/t62wdHhpmW

Anime enthusiasts around the world who are extremely hyped for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 can catch the live stream on the platform’s official YouTube and Twitch Channels. Besides the winner announcements, fans will get to see live musical performances by Kohta Yamamoto, Yuki Kajiura, AKLO, and ALI.

The multi-talented Sally Amaki and the renowned Japanese presenter and tarento, Jon Kabira, will host the event. Crunchyroll has recently garnered a lot of appreciation for introducing a new category, the “Best Anime Song.”

Crunchyroll @Crunchyroll



Find out more ahead of got.cr/YukiKajiuraAA23 We're so excited to see Yuki Kajiura's special performance of "Homura" from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc at the 2023 #AnimeAwards Find out more ahead of @TheAnimeAwards on March 4 We're so excited to see Yuki Kajiura's special performance of "Homura" from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc at the 2023 #AnimeAwards!Find out more ahead of @TheAnimeAwards on March 4 ✨ got.cr/YukiKajiuraAA23 https://t.co/qolo8cLBwo

Here is the list of all the categories at this year's awards:

Anime of the Year

Best Original Anime

Best Anime Character Design

Best Animation

Best New Anime Series

Best Continuing Anime Series

Best Anime Opening Sequence

Best Anime Ending Sequence

Best Anime Score

Best Anime Film

Best Anime Song

Best Anime Director

Best Main Anime Character

Best Supporting Anime Character

Best "Must Protect At All Costs" Anime Character

Best Action Anime

Best Comedy Anime

Best Drama Anime

Best Fantasy Anime

Best Romance Anime

Best Voice Acting Performance (Japanese)

Best Voice Acting Performance (English)

𝘿𝙍𝘼𝙂𝘼𝙕𝙊 𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝘾𝙊𝙉𝙌𝙐𝙀𝙍𝙊𝙍 @ironhidev3 boy oh boy crunchyroll anime awards 2023 fan nomination just ended i hope either one of these three become aoty boy oh boy crunchyroll anime awards 2023 fan nomination just ended i hope either one of these three become aoty https://t.co/9o53kbgkOP

Crunchyroll has officially shared the freshly updated streaming release times for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. The release timings of the event are listed below, along with the corresponding timezones:

Pacific Standard Time: 1: 30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Central Standard Time: 3:30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 4:30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Greenwich Mean Time: 9:30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 3 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Central European Time: 10:30 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Philippines time: 5:30 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Colombia Time: 1 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Chile Standard Time: 2 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Brasília Time: 3 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Argentina Time: 3 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Western European Time: 6 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Atlantic Time: 2 am on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Australian Western Standard Time: 2 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Australian Eastern Time: 5 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Hong Kong Time: 2 pm on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Several renowned Hollywood and internet celebrities, like Finn Wolfhard, Juju Smith-Schuster, and Valkyrae, will join the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 event. With so many notable faces taking up the stage in the birthplace of anime for the biggest awards ceremony ever, the hype is incessant.

Poll : 0 votes