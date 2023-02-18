Valkyrae, Zelina Vega, Finn Wolfhard, and many more celebrities set to appear in Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

The official Twitter handle of the Anime Awards announced a full list of presenters for the upcoming Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. The awards will be held on March 4, 2023, at the Main Banquet Hall of Tokyo, Japan.

Joining the popular YouTube streamer and co-owner of the 100 Thieves, Rachell "Valkyrae," are several beloved faces from the anime community and beyond. Included in this list are actor, musician, and director Finn Wolfhard, and WWE superstar Zelina Vega.

Who can fans expect to see at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023?

Since Crunchyroll Anime Awards is set to host its first in-person event in two years after the virtual celebrations due to the pandemic, the hype is at an all-time high. Needless to say, part of the hype are the celebs set to present the Awards.

Apart from the Valkyrae, fans can also expect to see prominent faces from the entertainment industry, including Finn Wolfhard. The Canadian star, known for his work on Stranger Things, Pinocchio, It, and Ghostbusters, is one of the most awaited guests.

Another star fans are excited to see is Zelina Vega. What a lot of people don't know about the prominent WWE superstar is that she is quite involved in the anime and gaming community.

Joining Valkyrae, Wolfhard, and Zelina for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 is Sykkuno, one of the largest streamers on YouTube Gaming. The streamer has a fanbase of over 9.8 million.

This star-studded cast also includes NFL athletes Aidan Hutchinson, Juju Smith-Schuster, Cobra Kai actor Jacob Bertrand, director Roberto Rodriguez, and actress and artist Hunter Schafer.

Voice actress Sally Amaki and entertainer Jon Kabira are set to host the event, while Valkyrae is co-hosting it. The event will commence after Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida's opening speech.

What are fans saying about these reveals?

The recent reveal has elicited mixed responses from fans. The announcement of the presenters for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 has caused most fans to express their support and enthusiasm for the event.

Even the presenters are excited to meet each other. This was quite obvious from Zelina's tweet following the announcement. She tagged Valkyrae in a tweet and stated that she was excited to meet the streamer in person. Valkyrae, too, seemed excited to meet the WWE star and tweeted about the same.

However, some fans have expressed doubt and discontent over the choices for presenters at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. They seemed disappointed at the fact that NFL players and actors will be presenting at the Anime Awards.

Arscronius @arscronius @TheAnimeAwards NFL players? Random actors? The only one that makes some sense is Zelina Vega since she's a weeb. @TheAnimeAwards NFL players? Random actors? The only one that makes some sense is Zelina Vega since she's a weeb.

Henry J. Renkert Jr. @IndianaHankster @TheAnimeAwards Uh..... Why are most of the presenters in this are sports celebs? You would think that popular anime voice actors would be the ones doing this. @TheAnimeAwards Uh..... Why are most of the presenters in this are sports celebs? You would think that popular anime voice actors would be the ones doing this.

Erdrick⚓🚑🍙☄️🏴‍☠️🧪🌿🔔 @viniciust48 @TheAnimeAwards @Crunchyroll 100% sure that the only experience that this random celebs has with anime is some Naruto episode or some Ghibli film @TheAnimeAwards @Crunchyroll 100% sure that the only experience that this random celebs has with anime is some Naruto episode or some Ghibli film

The majority of reactions, however, have been positive. Viewers are eagerly awaiting the debut of their favorite streamers and online idols on stage, as evidenced by the replies on the AnimeAwards Twitter page.

While some were excited to see their favorite streamers at the Awards, others said that they wished they could watch the event in person.

Christian @ctlovesanime

Now the Anime Awards is just getting CRAZY!

They even brought Jacob Bertrand, Robert Rodriguez, Aidan & Juju along.

This is gonna be a great show! 🤩 twitter.com/TheAnimeAwards… The Anime Awards @TheAnimeAwards



More: Please give a warm welcome to the first wave of presenters for the 2023 #AnimeAwards !! 🤩 Watch them all LIVE from Japan on March 4th!More: got.cr/aa23presenters… Please give a warm welcome to the first wave of presenters for the 2023 #AnimeAwards!! 🤩 Watch them all LIVE from Japan on March 4th!✨ More: got.cr/aa23presenters… https://t.co/1KmyhAOWJI YO!!!Now the Anime Awards is just getting CRAZY!They even brought Jacob Bertrand, Robert Rodriguez, Aidan & Juju along.This is gonna be a great show! 🤩 YO!!!Now the Anime Awards is just getting CRAZY!They even brought Jacob Bertrand, Robert Rodriguez, Aidan & Juju along. This is gonna be a great show! 🤩🔥 twitter.com/TheAnimeAwards… https://t.co/RrCNjOm03w

Fans can follow the event online on its YouTube and Twitch channels for Crunchyroll. Sony Music Solutions, a part of Sonic Music Entertainment (Japan), is set to assist with the production. The above list is far from being a full catalog of presenters, and fans can keep an eye on AnimeAwards' Twitter page for more.

Who are you most excited to see at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023? Let us know in the comments.

