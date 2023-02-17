Zelina Vega excited to meet famous streamer after previously inviting her to be part of a WWE match

For fans who don't know, a WWE Superstar will be presenting at the upcoming Anime awards this March alongside the likes of Valkyrae and Sykunno. Zelina Vega is one of the stars in WWE who has made it big in the outside world as well, and it seems to pay off already.

Vega is quite active in the world of gaming and anime, even outside WWE. Thus, when Crunchyroll announced a slate of star-studded celebrity presenters who will take part at the seventh annual Anime Awards in Tokyo this March 4, it was no surprise to see her being one of the names mentioned.

The announcement named her alongside American Football Detroit Lions player Aidan Hutchinson, Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer, Cobra Kai actor Jacob Bertrand, American Football Kansas City Chiefs player Juju Smith-Schuster, and Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez. Also announced were streaming giants, Sykunno and Valkyrae.

Soon after the announcement, an excited Zelina Vega had an interaction with Valkyrae. She posted a tweet tagging the streamer in the comments of the announcement.

Valkyrae responded almost immediately, saying they were finally going to meet up, to which Vega replied she could not wait.

Zelina Vega once invited Valkyrae to be part of a WWE match

Valkyrae is one of the biggest female streamers in the world, with over 13 million followers. Given WWE's recent habit of inviting streamers and personalities like Logan Paul to be a part of their shows, it was no surprise to see Vega mentioning her earlier.

Vega invited Valkyrae (also known as Rae) to be part of a tag team with her in the past after the latter showed an interest in boxing.

While the streamer was initially confused, Vega referred to a TikTok, where Rae had responded to the streamer, inviting her to step inside a ring.

Whether they ever meet in a wrestling ring, the two will meet at the awards, which are set to take place this March 4, 2023.

