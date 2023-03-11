My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23: Deku tries to escape, citizens protest, but Class 1-A students refuse to forsake their friend

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23, titled Deku vs. Class A, was released on March 11, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST. As the title suggests, fans saw some action between Deku and his friends and classmates from U. A. High School, who refused to give up on him even when he decided to distance himself. The stage for this battle was set in the previous episode after his friends came to rescue him from both a villain and his own negativity.

The Dark Hero arc of the anime is nearing the end. However, due to omissions made by the animation team, the pacing has been choppy, and the impact of this fight has been much diminished. Still, the most recent episode is emotionally charged as it explores Deku's mind and reveals his inner battles to the viewers.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 shows Class 1A’s love for Deku

Deku realizes how much his friends care for him

Deku's classmates assemble in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23, Deku creates a smokescreen to escape, but Bakugo disperses the smoke with his Land Mine Blast. While his classmates share their memories to show him how much they love him and try to persuade him not to leave, Midoriya is convinced that All For One would harm them if he stays.

The Quirk users exhibit their powers, such as Tentacole's “Dupli-Arms” coated in Yaoyorozu's “Insulation Tape” and Tsukuyomi's “Ragnarok, Tail”, but they are not powerful enough to stop him. As he starts flying away, he acknowledges that he felt no malicious intent from his friends during the whole encounter.

Shoto and Froppy try to convince Deku

Shoto as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 (Image via Studio Bones)

At this point in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23, Shoto Todoroki used “Heaven-Piercing Ice Wall” to trap Midoriya. He then requests that Deku share his burden with his friends. Froppy also assures him it is okay to cry and that if he wants to be a comic book superhero, he will not be going into that world alone.

Shoto tries to explain that getting Deku away from U.A. might be All For One's plan so that he might attack the institution. However, Deku refuses to return because he recalls All For One's threat to him. He insists that the fight is between One For All and All For One.

Deku is finally convinced

Deku cries in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23, Deku almost escapes, but Ingenium catches up with him due to the combined efforts of Bakugo, Pinky, Shoto, and Ochako. Ingenium grabs Deku's hand, and the latter realizes he lacks the strength to free himself. Red Riot then catches the two before they crash into the ground.

Eventually Deku expresses the desire to return to U. A. High School, but he worries about everyone’s safety. Bakugo also apologizes for previously looking down on him for being Quirkless and advises him to stop pushing himself because his body can no longer handle it. Moreover, he asserts that his friends are there to support him.

Deku briefly loses consciousness, but upon regaining consciousness, he learns how the facilities now house all citizens and how hard everyone, including the police, has been working to ensure everyone's safety. Back at the school, Deku has second thoughts, and as people begin to protest against him, he chooses to leave. However, Ochako refuses to let him go since it is now their turn to support the hero in need.

A quick recap of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22

Deku vs Class 1-A as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

In the previous episode, Lady Nagant revealed the location of the former Creature Rejection Clan hideout where Deku and the other Heroes went in search of All For One. They only found a gadget that played a recorded video of All For One, who threatened to attack Deku next.

Later, All Might was seen bringing food to Deku, who decided it was time to part ways. Midoriya flew away. However, after defeating a few villains, he was trapped by a villain named Dictator, who manipulated civilians and ordered them to attack Deku, but his classmates from U. A. High School arrived in time and rescued him.

After being saved by his friends, Deku requested that they leave him alone, and while everyone understood that he meant it for their own protection, they did not budge. Everyone knew bringing the One For All user back with them would be challenging, but no one was willing to give up so quickly.

