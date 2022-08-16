My Hero Academia: 4 most iconic Class 1-A students (and 4 most forgettable ones)

Class 1-A has 20 students in My Hero Academia, but their recognition varies from person to person. More than a few students lurk in the shadows, while others embrace the spotlight.

Class 1-A has made a name for itself in My Hero Academia. Anytime villains get involved with U.A. High School, the students of this class are the ones they go after.

Of course, for every Bakugo that stands out, there is a Sero or Sato in the background. That's just how it goes in My Hero Academia.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's personal views.

Shoto Todoroki and 3 other Class 1-A students that My Hero Academia fans will never forget

1) Ochako Uraraka

Ochako Uraraka is the main love interest of Izuku Midoriya. She is always there for Deku in his time of need. Naturally, she is also the most prominent female character in My Hero Academia.

Ochako's popularity mainly stems from her cheerful attitude, clumsy behavior, and cute antics. She is more likely to appear in crossover fan art than any other female character, perhaps with the exception of Himiko Toga.

With the ability to manipulate gravity, Ochako is surprisingly more powerful than she appears to be. She can really pull through in a clutch moment.

2) Shoto Todoroki

With his hair color split into red and white, Shoto Todoroki definitely sticks out like a sore thumb. He can manipulate fire and ice with a dramatic flair.

More often than not, Shoto's family drama is the highlight of My Hero Academia. He grew up in a fractured household. In a way, the Todoroki family is to My Hero Academia what the Uchiha clan is to the Naruto series.

Shoto has always been popular for his social awkwardness. Sometimes, he takes statements far too literally. Nonetheless, he captures everybody's attention with his powerful Quirk.

3) Katsuki Bakugo

Katsuki Bakugo is consistently the most popular character in the entire series. He is more than just an arrogant rival in My Hero Academia.

Bakugo undergoes some major character development through his very humbling experiences. He constantly feels the need to be first in everything, but he eventually realizes that it can't always happen. He then learns to work alongside others to achieve his goals.

My Hero Academia fans also love him for his explosive personality and powers. Bakugo is never someone to stay in the background for long. He will grab everyone's attention, whether they like it or not.

4) Izuku Midoriya

Izuku Midoriya's heroic actions will take far too long to properly list. Just know that he will do anything to save his friends and family.

The ninth OFA Quirk user is always ready for some action in My Hero Academia. Some of the gnarliest moments in the series are the result of Deku breaking down his body. Whether it's his fingers or entire arm, he will stop at nothing to achieve his goals.

It's hard to forget what Deku is willing to do to save the day. For that reason, he is the face of the entire franchise. He perfectly embodies what it means to be a hero, which is why All Might chose him as his successor.

Koji Koda and 3 other Class 1-A students that are unremarkable in My Hero Academia

1) Hanta Sero

Kohei Horikoshi intended Hanta Sero to be a mere background character, so he doesn't get much development in the series.

Sero often has a very poor tracking record in matches, whether it's against Todoroki in the Sports Festival or Midnight in the Final Exams. He only wins if he ends up on the same team as Bakugo, such as during the Cavalry Round in the Sports Festival or the fourth round in the Joint Training arc.

While he is very much a non-descript character, Sero does have a very stylish dorm room in My Hero Academia.

2) Mashirao Ojiro

For all intents and purposes, Mashirao Ojiro isn't supposed to stand out in any way. He's meant to be as generic as humanely possible.

Even his Quirk is relatively boring by My Hero Academia standards. He isn't flashy by any means, but he does know how to use his tail in a fight. Unfortunately, he can also be very predictable at times.

Ojiro doesn't get much screentime, but whenever he does show up, the series makes fun of his nonspecific look.

3) Koji Koda

Koji Koda is a very quiet person, so he rarely interacts with anybody. Kyoka Jiro could hardly believe that he could talk during the Final Exams arc.

Unfortunately, Koda is very much a flat character in the series. He is rarely focused on despite having the unique ability to speak with animals. His only main contribution is passing the Final Exams.

Koda is a nature lover, but that's only known through supplementary materials. This Class 1-A student barely exists otherwise.

4) Rikido Sato

It's very easy to forget that Rikido Sato is even a member of Class 1-A. He is the literal definition of a background character. The only exception is the Provisional Hero License Exam, where he won the dorm room challenge. Keep in mind that this took place several years ago.

Sato might be a secretly great cook, but that's all the character development he gets in the series. Nothing would change if he were taken out of the story.

What doesn't help Sato is that his super strength is also completely redundant. Moreover, his Sugar Rush Quirk is among the worst powers in My Hero Academia.

