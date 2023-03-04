My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, titled Friend, is an emotional roller coaster, as Deku decides to distance himself from everyone he cares about to keep them safe from All For One. He has already dropped out of U. A. High School, and the attack on Lady Nagant in the previous episode appears to have strengthened his resolve.

In the previous episode, Deku fought Lady Nagant using all of his One For All quirks. When he successfully defeated her, All For One punished her for siding with Deku. As such, this could be the reason why Deku wants to go after All For One on his own.

Deku's friends decide to stand beside him in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22

Deku is All For One's new target

Lady Nagant reveals in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22 that her orders were to deliver Deku to a mansion in Haibori Woods within the next two months and that All For One had contacted other assassins. The Heroes then find the former Creature Rejection Clan hideout and enter it, only to find it deserted. However, there is a device that casts a hologram of All For One, who asks Deku sarcastically if he enjoyed his interaction with Lady Nagant. Next, All For One declares that he no longer cares about All Might and will go after Deku.

The Heroes have a meeting

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist, Edgeshot, and the Lurkers meet at a warehouse in private. It is revealed that Lady Nagant's wounds are so severe that it is a miracle she survived, but the Heroes are unable to extract any more information from her. Moreover, they consider whether or not to reveal One For All's secret and wonder why All for One has not revealed Deku's secret.

Deku continues alone

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, Deku declines All Might's request to pause for meals and advises the two to separate. Deku claims he can move at 100% without harm, so he should not be concerned. All Might understands that the green-haired protagonist does not want him around for his own safety. Deku then takes off on his own to confront the villains.

Deku receives help

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, a tired Deku is ambushed by the villain Dictator, who uses civilians that he put under his control with his Quirk to fight. Deku, unable to defend himself against them, surrenders when Katsuki Bakugo suddenly appears and shoots Dictator.

The episode then goes back to the past, where Tenya, Katsuki, Shoto, and Fumikage suspect that Deku is now working with Endeavor and his team. When they confront Endeavor, their suspicions are confirmed, and all of Deku's friends and classmates agree to defend him and bring him back to U. A. High School.

Returning to the present, it is revealed that not only Katsuki but the entire Class 1-A is going to fight Dictator and take Deku with them. Although the latter wishes to leave everyone for their own safety, they assure him that they will fight him if necessary, but they will always be his friends.

A brief summary of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21

In the previous episode, All Might was ambushed by a couple of villains who crashed his automobile. However, he scared away his assailants and went to where Deku was fighting Lady Nagant after remembering the burden Deku shoulders because of him and the promise he made to Deku's mother to protect him.

Next, the green-haired protagonist was seen attempting to approach Lady Nagant, but her new Quirk Air-Walk did not allow for this. He made a smokescreen to hide and activated the third All For One user's Quirk Fa Jin from within the smoke. He used a couple of decoys to approach Lady Nagant and ask her about One For All, but she refused and attacked him.

When Deku asked Lady Nagant why she stopped being a Pro Hero, she said she was tired of the fabricated sense of peace and the innumerable individuals who had to be slaughtered to keep that farce going. The President of the Commission had advised her that killing and concealing truths from the public was necessary to keep people hopeful. Lady Nagant had murdered him, but even that fact had been suppressed to preserve peace.

Deku employed a few new moves, including Pinpoint Focus and Faux 100% Manchester Smash, to save Chisaki and defeat Lady Nagant. Yet, the protagonist chose to save her because he recognized a sense of goodness in her. Soon after, an explosion occurred, which was later revealed to have been caused by All For One, who had suspected Lady Nagant of changing her mind and thus rigged her Quirk. Fortunately, Hawks showed up and caught her, allowing her to land securely.

