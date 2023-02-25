My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21: Deku debuts a new quirk, All Might in danger, and Lady Nagant's origin is revealed 

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, titled The Lovely Lady Nagant, focuses on Lady Nagant and Deku's fight. Lady Nagant appeared in full force in the previous episode, having launched an attack on All Might.

Lady Nagant was imprisoned in Tartarus before being released and given a new Quirk, Air Walk, by All For One. Deku will need to use every Quirk owned by former One For All users to defeat her. In this episode, fans can expect to see their hero reach new heights as he gains new abilities.

Deku fights Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21

All Might is attacked

All Might in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 (Image via Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 begins with an attack on All Might. When the villains recognize him, they become nervous, but they choose to continue their mission. All Might, on the other hand, remembers how much burden Deku bears because of him, and how he promised Deku's mother that he would protect him.

The villains are initially confident that All Might would not be able to harm them in his weak state. However, as he approaches them with a suitcase, they begin to show fear.

Deku uses Fa Jin for the first time

Deku uses Fa Jin in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 (Image via Studio Bones)

Meanwhile in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, Deku hopes to talk to Lady Nagant about All for One and Shigaraki. But Deku starts getting shot and realizes it is because of her new Quirk Air Walk. Deku's reaction time will also be inadequate in close quarters, so he creates a smokescreen to conceal himself.

Inside the smoke, Deku starts activating the third All For One user's Quirk Fa Jin, despite the fact that he has never used it before. Deku determines Lady Nagant's location using a few decoys and sneaks up on her using the cover of a building.

Deku approaches her and asks about One For All, but she refuses and attacks him.

Lady Nagant reveals why she became a villain

Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 (Image via Studio Bones)

In My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, when Deku asks why Lady Nagant stopped being a pro Hero, she explains that she was tired of the phony sense of peace and the numerous people she had to kill for it.

In the past, vigilantes earned the trust of the people and contributed to their country. But now, heroes are concerned about their celebrity status and frequently work as a team with villains.

Lady Nagant once asked the President of the Commission if killing a couple of corrupt heroes would help the situation. She also questioned whether concealing their misdeeds from the public is preferable to brainwashing. The President insisted that it was all necessary to preserve hope and even threatened her, so she shot him.

Deku is surprised because the Commission covered up his death. Lady Nagant believes that All For One is far more transparent about its plans for the future and so she became Pro villain.

Deku's ultimate Blackwhip technique

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 (Image via Studio Bones)

At this point in My Hero Academia season 6, Deku begins to predict Lady Nagant's shots and can dodge them. He speeds towards her with a new Blackwhip move called Pinpoint Focus.

He admits to being unaware of the Commission's dirty ways, but has realized that the world is not black and white, but rather full of shades of gray. Lady Nagant then decides to shoot at Chisaki, who is nearby, but Deku saves him from her bullet.

Lady Nagant is defeated

Hawks catches Lady Nagant in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 (Image via Studio Bones)

Deku then defeats Lady Nagant by using a nice named Faux 100% Manchester Smash, which destroys her rifle arm. But instead of letting her fall and die, he saves her and encourages her to join him in the fight against the villains.

He maintains that she is not completely evil because she chose not to kill him when she had the chance. But then she explodes.

It is revealed in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, All For One suspected Lady Nagant is unpredictable, and as a result, he causes the explosion after she fails in her mission. Thankfully, Hawks arrives on the scene and catches Lady Nagant before safely landing on the ground with the help of Deku.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 20

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Bones)

The previous episode began with Deku saving a woman from civilians who mistook her for a villain. Later, Deku recalled his conversation with One For All users, during which Yoichi asked the second and third users to assist Deku.

Meanwhile, Endeavor had to deal with incensed protestors even after stopping a bunch of thieves. Later, he, Best Jeanist, and Hawks banded together and discussed how All For One might be planning to completely take over Shigaraki's body before fighting Deku.

Next in My Hero Academia episode 20, All Might is attacked with a smoke bomb. Lady Nagant was revealed to be the mastermind behind this.

She then used her Quirk to try to take Deku down but the latter was able to avert the attack. It was revealed that Lady Nagant was approached by All For One and asked to deal with Deku, which she accepted after being offered a new Quirk.

