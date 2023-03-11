My Hero Academia finally animates the moment of Bakugo's biggest character development

The latest episode of the My Hero Academia anime was truly memorable, seeing so much character development for the many Heroes involved. The main focus were on Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo, the two Heroes who likely saw the most growth and development within the episode’s events.

Bakugo’s growth especially shines in the latest My Hero Academia episode, where he arguably has his biggest moment of development throughout the series. It’s an incredibly touching moment that both emphasizes how much he has grown as a person and a Hero.

My Hero Academia anime sees Bakugo apologize to Deku, emblematic of his growth as a person and a Hero

rainy really loves connor @rainyorwhateva #bnha322 i would like to point out that not only has bakugo come far enough to apologize to deku, he did it in front of his ENTIRE CLASS #MHASpoilers i would like to point out that not only has bakugo come far enough to apologize to deku, he did it in front of his ENTIRE CLASS #MHASpoilers #bnha322 https://t.co/HDQYp08rmn

The latest My Hero Academia episode began with Izuku Midoriya choosing to face off against his classmates rather than acquiesce to their demands of his return to U.A. High School. This ensued in a fight between Midoriya and his 19 classmates, throughout which they shared their own thoughts on the bond they each have with Midoriya.

Each student pleaded with him to stop fighting and return to U.A. High School with them, but Midoriya rejected pleas. However, Midoriya’s rejections were made irrelevant once the class was able to put Tenya Iida in a position where he could secure Midoriya.

The episode then saw Midoriya try and plead with his classmates to stop this, now backed into an inescapable corner by them. Although this was an unsuccessful attempt, it prompted Katsuki Bakugo to step in. While many likely expected the typically angry Bakugo routine, viewers were instead surprised to see the calm and emotional side of him.

Bakugo then explains how his constant teasing of Deku and keeping him at arm’s length was a result of how inferior he felt because of the green-haired protagonist. Bakugo then apologizes to Deku, even bowing as he says the words. He then compliments all that Midoriya has done since inheriting One For All, concluding that his current strength doesn’t allow him to ignore that his friends are there for him.

It’s arguably one of the most emotional climaxes of My Hero Academia season 6 that fans will truly never forget. Especially significant is the fact that Bakugo is someone whom Deku has always looked to for approval, whether consciously or subconsciously. However, in reality, it was Bakugo who needed Deku’s approval the most.

This shows how emotionally poignant Bakugo can be as a character despite his outward persona. While it’s not necessary to make it the dominant part of his personality, showing that he has such a side to him is still important. Moreover, it allows him to reflect on his past mistakes in a mature way, as well as setting him up as a fully-fleshed out character.

