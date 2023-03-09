Why My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi is likely to take a long hiatus soon, explained

While it is yet to be updated on VIZ's official website, My Hero Academia will be on a sudden break this week as the manga has failed to appear in the Weekly Shonen Jump issue 15/2023. The manga will return after two weeks on March 27, 2023, in issue 17/2023.

Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia follows the story of Izuku Midoriya, a boy with no quirks, who wanted to become a hero just like the No. 1 All Might. As he gets in contact with All Might, the No. 1 hero makes him his descendant by instilling him with his One For All quirk.

My Hero Academia creator Horikoshi may take a long hiatus

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Horikoshi has taken yet another sudden break from the manga this year as it is set to return two weeks after the last chapter was released, i.e., on March 27, 2023, as part of Weekly Shonen Jump's issue 17/2023.

While Horikoshi is known to take at least one week-long break every month, the number of sudden breaks for the manga has increased by almost twice the number.

Since the start of December 2022, Kohei Horikoshi has taken eight weeks of break, if one includes the ones that have been scheduled for March 2023 and the manga's break during the New Year.

Sync 🎧 🖤 @SyncXmA I am begging this man Horikoshi to just take a hiatus, it cannot be healthy to be doing this and the sudden breaks every other week are increasingly concerning I am begging this man Horikoshi to just take a hiatus, it cannot be healthy to be doing this and the sudden breaks every other week are increasingly concerning

This means that within a span of four months (December - March), My Hero Academia Mangaka Kohei Horikoshi will have taken eight weeks of breaks, which averages two breaks per month. While it is completely acceptable for a Mangaka to take breaks, the number of sudden breaks has left fans concerned about the Mangaka's health as they urge him to take a long hiatus as opposed to frequent weekly breaks.

Considering how Horikoshi had revealed that he was set to end the My Hero Academia manga within a year, he might be forcing himself to finish the manga in a hurry. But considering his increased number of sudden breaks, it is not outside the realm of possibility that the Mangaka will soon not be able to continue drawing, forcing him to take a long hiatus.

Why do so many Manga creators have health problems?

💝🫀Ness🌙 🌕 @NefarioussNess @seabhactine So many mangaka suffer from poor health because of these insane deadlines. Let the man rest for as long as he needs! @seabhactine So many mangaka suffer from poor health because of these insane deadlines. Let the man rest for as long as he needs!

While Japan itself has a work culture recognized for its excessive hours, the manga industry seems to be suffering the most, considering the number of Mangaka who suffer health problems.

As a manga creator, a person has very strict deadlines, and to match them, they may choose to overwork themselves by sitting at their desks for as long as 18 hours. This leads to them suffering several health issues as they tend not to get treatment on time due to fast-approaching deadlines.

Berserk creator Kentaro Miura (Image via AFP)

Berserk creator Kentaro Miura and Solo Leveling creator Sung-rak Jang were two popular manga/manhwa artists who passed away due to health issues.

While several manga creators have found a way to ease the deadlines on them by hiring assistants and making manga digitally, there are several Mangaka who still choose to use the older methods.

The prime example is Hunter X Hunter creator Yoshihiro Togashi, who has been suffering from back pain. This year, he returned after a four-year break, only to go back on hiatus after releasing 10 chapters.

