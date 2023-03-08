My Hero Academia manga goes on another unannounced hiatus due to creator Horikoshi's declining health

Chapter 383 of the My Hero Academia manga was intended to be released on Monday, March 13, 2023. However, sources have revealed that the manga has abruptly stopped publishing. Chapter 383 of the manga that was supposed to come out with the 15th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump will now come out with the 17th issue of the publication.

Both VIZ and MangaPlus have yet to update their websites to show the new release date. This not only adds to the readers' already considerable confusion, but also makes it quite clear that the break is too abrupt and the digital platforms have not yet been informed.

Chapter 383 of the My Hero Academia manga has been delayed due to a brief pause

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga My Hero Academia is on a sudden break in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #15 this week and will be on break in Issue #16 next week as well due to Kohei Horikoshi's poor physical condition. Series will be resuming in Issue #17 as scheduled. My Hero Academia is on a sudden break in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #15 this week and will be on break in Issue #16 next week as well due to Kohei Horikoshi's poor physical condition. Series will be resuming in Issue #17 as scheduled.

According to reliable news leaker @WSJ manga on Twitter, mangaka Kohei Horikoshi is taking a two-week break. Since all other Weekly Shonen Jump serializations will continue as planned, this is not a hiatus for the magazine or publication as a whole.

Weekly Shonen Jump issue 15 was supposed to have chapter 383 of the My Hero Academia manga, and issue 16 was supposed to have chapter 384.

For the past few months, there have been periodic breaks due to manga creator Kohei Horikoshi's ill health. Readers are concerned that the mangaka's health has not improved despite the breaks. The exact cause for the breaks has also not been divulged.

Takashi Kenshin @takashi_kenshin @WSJ_manga I hope Kohei Horikoshi Sensei can get well soon, and I am okay with waiting as long as needed. The mangaka's health must be placed as the 1st priority. @WSJ_manga I hope Kohei Horikoshi Sensei can get well soon, and I am okay with waiting as long as needed. The mangaka's health must be placed as the 1st priority.👍

Tango @tangozlulu @WSJ_manga I think they should let him take a 3 month break like Akutami and Tabata. He needs some rest clearly and both JJK and Black Clover improved from their hiatuses @WSJ_manga I think they should let him take a 3 month break like Akutami and Tabata. He needs some rest clearly and both JJK and Black Clover improved from their hiatuses

It is being said that chapter 383 has now been moved to Weekly Shonen Jump issue 17, which will come out on March 27. Spoilers for the same are likely to be available by March 23 at the latest.

The My Hero Academia manga will be released at different times across the world, as per the schedule given below:

Pacific Time: 7 am (Sunday)

Eastern Standard Time: 10 am (Sunday)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3 pm (Sunday)

Central European Time: 4 pm (Sunday)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (Sunday)

Philippine Time: 11:00 pm (Sunday)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am (Monday)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12:30 am (Monday)

In any event, fans are relieved to see that Horikoshi, the creator of the My Hero Academia manga, is not being overworked to the point where his health suffers.

While this has long been a cause for worry in the manga and anime industries, the unexpected passing of Kentaro Miura - the creator, author, and artist of Berserk - in May 2021, brought the problem into sharper focus.

Fans can read the previous chapters of the My Hero Academia manga while they wait for chapter 383 to come out on March 27, 2023. They can do this on Viz Media, MangaPlus, and the Shonen Jump app.

