Jujutsu Kaisen manga overtakes Boruto and My Hero Academia

Jujutsu Kaisen fans have had a lot to be happy about in the last couple of days. First, the 2021 dark fantasy anime film, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, deservedly won in the Best Film category at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 which was announced on March 4.

Now, with the release of the latest installment, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, the manga has overtaken two prominent series of our time, Boruto and My Hero Academia, both of which have been in print for a longer period of time in terms of readership.

Jujutsu Kaisen has made a name for itself in the manga and anime industry for being one of the best modern shonen series. The fanbase has seen a meteoric rise in recent times and the number of reads just proves it.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen secures the third position in MangaPlus hottest list

Sukuna as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Gege Akutami’s Jujutsu Kaisen is currently ranked third with 478,451 reads as of the time of writing this article. This is remarkable because the manga has outperformed two major shonen series, Kishimoto's Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which has 461,331 reads and is currently in fourth place, and Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, which has 437,911 reads and is currently in fifth place.

This is a true accomplishment because My Hero Academia and Boruto are both currently going through interesting times and holding the readers' rapt attention. One Piece by Oda, one of the big three shonen manga, is in second place with 691,946 reads.

With 1,000,253 reads, Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man is at the top.

A brief recap of the latest chapter

Maki as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

In the previous chapter, Yuji confronted Sukuna and was unscathed by the use "Cleave: Spider's Web". Megumi was then seen to be attempting to make matters worse for Sukuna by reducing his Cursed Energy output.

This allowed Yuji to hit the Curse. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, titled Fearsome Womb Part 7, began with Kenjaku teasing Uraume about having to take a diversion because of them. Meanwhile, Maki joined Yuji and the two gave the King of Curses a lot of trouble as he struggled to fend for himself. The fight between the three got interrupted by Uraume, who activated "Maximum Output: Frost Calm" and froze Yuji and Maki.

Uraume apologized for coming late and informed Sukuna that they made sure to keep the ice lighter on Yuji, but the Curse said that he no longer required the youngster. He invited Nue once more to transport the two of them away after asking Uraume to prepare the bath. Yuji broke free from the ice and saw them fly away disappointedly.

The next Jujutsu Kaisen issue, chapter 216 will be released on Monday, March 13, at 12 am JST. Fans can read the issue via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app.

The first two services are free, and readers can watch the first and most recent three issues of a series. The last one is a paid, subscription-based service that gives readers access to a whole series.

Poll : 0 votes