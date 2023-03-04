Why Kenjaku didn’t join the fight in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 spoilers and raw scans were released earlier this week, bringing with them some harrowing yet intriguing developments for the series. Essentially, the only exciting aspect of the upcoming issue’s latest spoiler info was fans getting to see Maki and Yuji team up on Sukuna, albeit briefly so.

Uraume's appearance in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 was also exciting, despite it seemingly cementing Megumi Fushiguro’s imminent death. Her arrival also brought with it curiosity from fans as to why Kenjaku didn’t also arrive, with the two being seen together in the issue’s opening scenes.

Now, fans are trying to figure out exactly why Kenjaku would have separated himself from Uraume rather than join her in approaching Sukuna.

Kenjaku passing on battle in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 might be a prelude to a deal with presumed Game Master, Yorozu

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 allegedly begins by showing a fish-like Cursed Spirit seen flying over Tokyo, which Kenjaku uses to give Uraume a ride in an apparent hurry. Meanwhile, Yuji’s punch connects with Sukuna, who is wondering if his Cursed Energy output will go below 10%. He then says that Megumi, like everything else, needs honing as a vessel when Maki suddenly appears.

She and Yuji then team up on Sukuna, seemingly overwhelming the King of Curses. However, he says Yuji is truly boring as an opponent while Maki rushes Sukuna seemingly alone.

This is then revealed to actually be a combo attack by Yuji and Maki, which Sukuna successfully defends. He then realizes that Megumi is limiting his Cursed Energy output and rejecting him as a vessel because he’s attacking his allies.

Then in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215, Sukuna uses a new Cursed Technique called Spider’s Thread, breaking the ground apart as a result.. He follows up with a punch on Maki, but this has little to no effect on her. Uraume then suddenly appears, using a Cursed Technique called Frost Calm with Maximum Output. Uraume apologizes to Sukuna for overstepping boundaries regarding Yuji.

Sukuna responds by calling Yuji irrelevant now, as well as by praising Uraume for being excessive with Maki. Sukuna summons Nue and orders his bath to be complete, with Uraume revealing that it’s already prepared.

As Nue takes off, Yuji escapes the ice and calls out to Sukuna. However, since he can’t stop Nue, they fly away and comment on how pathetic Yuji looks, with his expression apparently reminding them of someone they once knew from Harima.

Why Kenjaku didn’t join the fight

One of the most shocking aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 was Kenjaku’s implicit passing on joining Sukuna and Uraume in fighting off Yuji and Maki. There’s also the fact that he could’ve finished off Hana Kurusu there, essentially cementing Gojo’s permanent imprisonment. While the possibilities are truly endless, there are a few standout reasons as to why he may have skipped out on the fight.

One is that he’s deliberately avoiding facing Yuji and/or Sukuna at this point in the Culling Game. This makes perfect sense for the latter, who is likely stronger in Megumi’s body than he ever was in Yuji’s. The opportunity to use Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique alone likely makes him stronger than he ever was in Yuji’s body, with Kenjaku possibly unable to defeat a Megumi-fied Sukuna.

lou 🥀 @itadorikage but again, I love how unbothered Maki is and how she came in. I wonder where Kenjaku went off to after he dropped Uraume off. I wonder if he’s going to check on what’s causing the merger to not happen immediately. Or I wonder if he’s avoiding Sukunabut again, I love how unbothered Maki is and how she came in. #JJK215 I wonder where Kenjaku went off to after he dropped Uraume off. I wonder if he’s going to check on what’s causing the merger to not happen immediately. Or I wonder if he’s avoiding Sukuna 😭 but again, I love how unbothered Maki is and how she came in. #JJK215 https://t.co/4KzFiqFz7S

The same could possibly be said for Kenjaku not wanting to fight Yuji, given the comments Sukuna makes on Yuji and Kenjaku’s relationship in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 and prior. Kenjaku could be knowledgeable of something awakening within Yuji, which makes the young boy a threat to Kenjaku’s own safety and goals.

Another explanation could be that Kenjaku went to see the Game Master, whom many suspect to be Yorozu, the ancient sorcerer who reincarnated into Tsumiki Fushiguro.

If this is the case, then it makes sense for Kenjaku to pass up on a fight with such an important task at hand. This would also explain why Kenjaku appears to be in a hurry at the beginning of chapter 215, likely trying to meet with the Game Master before Sukuna takes his enigmatic bath.

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes