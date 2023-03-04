Mashle manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Mashle manga series by author and illustrator Hajimo Komoto is one of the most popular offerings from Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. With the anime adaptation imminently premiering in April, those interested in the series are curious as to how they’re able to read the manga, as well as what the series is about.

Thankfully, there is a way for international readers to catch up on and stay current with the Mashle manga in a completely legal way which supports the official release. Likewise, the series has an incredibly engaging plot which current readers of the series are seen constantly praising on various social media sites.

Mashle manga series yet another sleeper hit in Weekly Shonen Jump like Kaiju No. 8

Where to read, release cadence, and next issue’s release date and time

The Mashle manga series is serialized on a weekly basis in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump manga magazine publication. It has been serialized with this cadence in Shueisha’s flagship shonen magazine since beginning in January 2020. The series most recently released its 145th chapter on Monday, February 27 at 12 am Japanese Standard Time.

Fans can read the series via official sources on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGAPlus website, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two services are free, allowing readers to view the first and latest three issues in the series.

The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service that grants readers access to a series in its entirety, which would allow new readers to catch up on the entire series.

Mashle chapter 146 is set to be released at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.00 am, Sunday, March 5

Eastern Standard Time: 10.00 am, Sunday, March 5

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.00 pm, Sunday, March 5

Central European Time: 4.00 pm, Sunday, March 5

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, Sunday, March 5

Philippine Standard Time: 11.00 pm, Sunday, March 5

Japanese Standard Time: 12.00 am, Monday, March 6

Australia Central Standard Time: 12.30 am, Monday, March 6

Series synopsis

Mashle is a series set in a magical world in which an individual's position within society is defined by their power and skill with magic. Protagonist Mash Burnedead has no magic power whatsoever, and spends his days living a peaceful life with his adoptive father, Regro, in local woods.

However, in order to continue living this peaceful life, Mash will have to find a way to become a Divine Visionary at Easton Magic Academy. The catch is, this title is only given to the most exceptional students from the academy. In other words, Mash will have to find a way to shine amongst his peers despite having no magic power whatsoever.

He plans to do so by showing the world that muscles can beat magic, planning to use nothing but his physical strength to overcome whatever challenge stands before him. Thus, the series begins, following Mash on this incredibly ambitious and highly difficult journey to continue the peaceful life he’s come to love.

What to expect (speculative)

As a shonen manga, fans can count on Mashle to be rife with laughs, combat scenes, and various gags and tropes typically found in other shonen series. Furthermore, the school-based setting of the series will likely lend itself to romantic subplots, discussions about trying to fit in and make friends, and other slice-of-life-esque plotlines.

With the heavy emphasis placed on Mash’s physical strength, fans can also count on the fights within the series to be plentiful and incredibly engaging. A mix of long-range magic and close-quarter combat will make for interesting dynamics, as well as keep the material and matchups fresh for all readers.

The Mashle manga series will also likely be a largely positive one, seemingly set to focus on Mash achieving his dreams of a peaceful life rather than seeking revenge or victory over an enemy. While such conflicts will likely arise within the series, they should serve to further the overarching, more positive plotline rather than become the main focus of the series.

Be sure to keep up with all Mashle anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes