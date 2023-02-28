Hajime Komoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles manga inspires a second novel

Hajime Komoto, author of Japanese adventure and comedy-fantasy manga Mashle: Magic and Muscles, announced on February 27 through official Twitter handle that it would get a second novel, Mashle: Mash Burnedead to Fukkatsu no Jumon (Mashle: Mash Burnedead and the Resurrection Spell).

The creator also revealed the release date of his upcoming work as April 4. The first novel adaptation of Komoto, which was published in May 2022, was titled Mashle Mash: Burndead to Bken no Sho 1 (Mashle Mash: Burndead and the Book of Adventure 1) and was also inspired by his manga.

With over 3 million copies in circulation, Mashle: Magic and Muscles gets its second novel

Since January 2020, Japanese author Hajime Komoto's manga series Mashle: Magic and Muscles has been published as a series in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and as of February 2023, the chapters have been collected into fifteen tankobon volumes.

Also, with the release of the 12th collected book volume in July 2022, the manga has begun its final arc.

The official tweet announced that the story would revolve around Mash and other characters such as Rayne Ames and Orter Madl. The book had hinted that the fate of the characters in the narrative may alter based on the choices made by the readers.

Mashle: Magic and Muscles (Image via Hajime Komoto/Shueisha)

In May 2022, the first manga-inspired novel was published under the title, Mashle Mash: Burnedead to Bouken no Sho 1 (Mashle Mash: Burnedead and the Book of Adventure 1). It was authored by the same person as the second novel, Kiyoko Hoshi.

The manga has over 3 million copies in circulation as of March 2022. The series also placed third on the Honya Club website's list of "Nationwide Bookstore Workers' Suggested Comics of 2021," and the manga was shortlisted for the 6th Next Manga Awards.

In addition, an anime TV show based on the manga will start airing in July 2022. The series is made by A-1 Pictures, and Tomoya Tanaka and Yosuke Kuroda are in charge of directing and writing it. It is scheduled to debut in April 2023. According to the series' official website, it will be a "complete" anime adaptation.

Given Mashle: Magic and Muscles' influence, it will be interesting to see how well the second novel will be received. Fans can, until then, go back to the manga and also enjoy the first novel.

Poll : 0 votes