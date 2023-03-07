One Punch Man mangaka shares update on Chapter 181

One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata has shared an update on the upcoming chapter 181, stating that he revised the manuscript he had previously given to the publishers.

The previous chapter saw Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight take place in different cities as the no. 2 hero kept hurling Saitama during their fight. At the same time, they managed to stop the Iron Fist gang and the Dragon-level monster Kenzan Rat from causing havoc.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and reflects the author's opinion.

Yusuke Murata revises One Punch Man chapter 181 manuscript

Screenshot of Tweet from Yusuke Murata's Twitter Account (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

On March 7, 2023, at 12 AM JST, One Punch Man Mangaka Yusuke Murata shared a daily update on his Twitter Account. As per his update, he was set to revise the manuscript for the anime that he had submitted the other day. Considering the date, fans can almost be certain that the manuscript is that of One Punch Man chapter 181.

While it is quite a normal update for him to share with his fans, the day and date of the same might be of some concern to fans. Although Yusuke Murata is yet to make an announcement on the release of the next chapter, fans have presumed that One Punch Man chapter 181 will be released on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 12 AM JST.

Tatsumaki as seen in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

However, given how the Mangaka might be making changes to the same two days before its anticipated date of publication, there lies a slight possibility that no new chapter will be released this week. Nevertheless, fans need not worry until Yusuke Murata declares the same through his Twitter.

Doubts among fans have arisen due to some of the previous tweets the Mangaka had made, which included an original animation he was creating alongside Village Studio as he shared two clips of the same.

Yusuke Murata shares clips of original animation

One Punch Man Mangaka Yusuke Murata has been working on an original animation for quite some time now, as revealed by him through his tweets. Only now has it been revealed that he was working with Village Studio, the company he created Go! Saitama anime short with.

The anime is called Zaiyuki and follows the story of a peculiar Kappa, who fails at doing everything a Kappa is known to do. After he wins the lottery for an all-expenses paid holiday, he gets into some serious trouble at the airport.

Now that he has finally posted the first part of the anime, fans believe that they can soon witness the full thing. However, it might take some time before that happens.

