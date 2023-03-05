One Punch Man chapter 181: Major spoilers to expect

Fans have been anticipating the release of One Punch Man chapter 181 ever since the previous chapter dropped over a week ago. Previously, fans could always refer to the original webcomic by ONE to find out what would happen in subsequent chapters. However, it appears that Mangaka Yusuke Murata has added some new elements that may lead the story in a different direction.

The previous chapter saw Tatsumaki flinging Saitama through cities, as she followed him into locations where both of them ended up solving various conflicts, including those of the Iron Fist gang in N-City and Dragon-level threat monster Kenzan Rat in H-City.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man webcomic.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 181?

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 180 (Image via Shueisha)

Ideally, One Punch Man chapter 181 should resume right from where the previous episode ended, which is the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki.

Nevertheless, there is a huge chance that the upcoming chapter could focus on the Tsukuyomi group, given that more information about their connection to the God could be revealed soon. Otherwise, the One Punch Man chapter 181 could also spotlight some other heroes, including Saitama's new neighbors.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic may appear in the upcoming chapter

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

As per the original webcomic, Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight is set to be interrupted by Speed-o'-Sound Sonic. The villain spotted Saitama while fighting Tatsumaki and began to go after him in an attempt to fight him. While the scene in the webcomic is quite devoid of detail, Yusuke Murata may decide to add some extra elements to One Punch Man chapter 181.

Tatsumaki may end the fight with Saitama

Saitama as seen in the One Punch Man chapter 179 (Image via Shueisha)

As the fight between Saitama and Tatsumaki keeps resuming, the latter is all prepared to exert herself to a point where she will end up reopening the old wounds she succumbed to during the Garou incident. Thus, she will be forced to end her battle with Saitama. In the original webcomic, she did so by dropping Saitama into a crevasse in the ground before sealing it up again.

Fubuki may go and meet Tatsumaki

Fubuki as seen in the One Punch Man manga chapter 180 (Image via Shueisha)

Fubuki may try to meet Tatsumaki after she disbands the Blizzard group, who should be in a lot of pain by then due to her reopened injuries. Considering how their previous meeting ended, it is difficult to predict what changes Yusuke Murata will be bringing to the manga. However, with their storyline, the chances of any major changes seem pretty low.

Blizzard group may head to meet their former leader

Blizzard Group as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

Even after Fubuki disbanded the Blizzard group, they would not want to leave their former leader. Thus, there is a good chance that they will go back to her and try to come up with a solution that sees them back together. Thus, there is a good chance that One Punch Man chapter 181 may feature the Blizzard group members discussing how they would approach Fubuki.

