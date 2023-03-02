One Punch Man chapter 181: Expected release date, what to expect, and more

One Punch Man chapter 181 has become highly anticipated by fans after the events of the previous chapter. While the series' mangaka, Yusuke Murata, publishes his chapters following a bi-weekly pattern, the schedule for the upcoming chapters is yet to be confirmed.

The previous chapter saw Saitama and Tatsumaki's fight stop two conflicts in N-City and H-City. In N-City, they ended up defeating a gang called Iron Fist. Meanwhile, in H-City, they ended up unknowingly killing the Dragon-level monster Kenzan Rat by flying through its head.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Punch Man manga and webcomic.

One Punch Man chapter 181 may see Tatsumaki stop her fight with Saitama

Expected release date and time, where to read

Tatsumaki as seen in One Punch Man chapter 180 (Image via Shueisha)

If Yusuke Murata were to follow his bi-weekly release pattern, One Punch Man chapter 181 can be expected to be released on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 12 am JST.

While the release date for the upcoming chapter is yet to be confirmed, the mangaka does release the chapters on Thursdays at 12 am JST. As for international fans, they can also access the manga at the same time.

However, one may have to wait for a week for the official English translations of the chapter to be out on Viz Media's official website.

Fans can read One Punch Man chapter 181 on Shueisha's Tonari no Young Jump website and later on Viz Media's official website, which is expected to release on March 16, 2023.

What to expect from One Punch Man chapter 181?

As per the original webcomic, One Punch Man chapter 181 will most likely feature Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as he will spot Saitama during his fight with Tatsumaki. Wanting to fight Saitama, Speed-o'-Sound Sonic will chase after them, but he too, like the others, is expected to get defeated instantly.

Speed-o'-Sound Sonic as seen in the One Punch Man anime (Image via Madhouse)

As the fight keeps resuming, it will eventually come to a point where Tatsumaki will end up reopening her old wounds, forcing her to end her battle with Saitama. In the original webcomic, she did so by dropping Saitama into a crevasse in the ground before sealing it up again.

Meanwhile, the chapter could also shed some light on the new Tsukuyomi group and their connection to God.

Elsewhere, it is yet to be seen what Fubuki does after she disbanded the Blizzard group.

Recap of One Punch Man chapter 180

Tatsumaki as seen in the One Punch Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 180, titled Busy, saw Tatsumaki and Saitama's fight going through several cities. They ended up interrupting the Iron Fist gang as they were set to kill A-Class hero Feather. This was after they forced his partner Erika to act as if she did not care about him. Nevertheless, Saitama and Tatsumaki, who mistakenly dropped in on them, defeated them.

Soon after, their fight went to H-City, where Dragon-level monster Kenzan Rat was causing havoc. While Metal Bat did reach the location, he did not need to do anything as Saitama and Tatsumaki mistakenly flew through its head.

Back at the Hero Association building, Fubuki carefully thought about her sister's actions and decided to disband the Blizzard group.

