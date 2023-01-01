One Punch Man mangaka explains where he is taking the manga in 2023

On the occasion of the new year, One Punch Man Mangaka Yusuke Murata announced on Twitter his goal for 2023. Along with that, the Mangaka has also thanked his followers for their continuous support and wished them a happy new year.

Yusuke Murata's One Punch Man manga is adapted from the original webcomic created by ONE. The story is currently in the Psychic Sisters Arc, and the Mangaka has introduced the villain group Tsukuyomi, which had previously not been featured in the original webcomic.

One Punch Man Mangaka aims to take his art to a higher level

Just a day after announcing the release date for One Punch Man chapter 177, Mangaka Yusuke Murata announced through his Twitter account that his goal for 2023 is to get better at drawing.

Alongside stating his resolution, he also wished his followers a happy new year and thanked them for their continuous support throughout the year 2022.

Although fans are already in love with the Mangaka's art and are impressed by his take on the characters created by ONE in his webcomic, it appears that Yusuke Murata does not think that is enough.

Following this announcement, fans can expect even better art in the One Punch Man manga, as this year's first chapter is set to be released on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Fans react to the Mangaka's goal for 2023

Upon learning Yusuke Murata's goal for 2023, fans couldn't stop praising the Mangaka for his amazing drawing skills, as they believe him to be one of the best Mangakas already. The same post, when shared on Reddit, received a similar response as well.

Having witnessed his drawing skills, many believed that there was no way he could improve anymore, given how his art was already top-tier. Thus, fans couldn't stop themselves from comparing him to Saitama, who had broken his limiter and had become infinitely strong, getting better with every passing second.

Other fans thanked the Mangaka for his good work, as they promised him that they would not let his artwork go unnoticed. Meanwhile, others kept referencing the Mangaka to Garou when he became Cosmic as they find the artist's drawing skills to be godly.

Fans praised the Mangaka's work ethic and how quickly he created his artwork and manga panels to perfection. Murata has a daily habit of giving updates of his work through Twitter, and every day he announces his quota, only to later reveal how much he was able to complete.

While the reason he has insane speed could be the fact that he already has a point of reference, i.e., the webcomic, the effort that Murata puts into each panel is pretty evident. Thus, fans couldn't stop themselves from praising him over and over.

