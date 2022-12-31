One Punch Man chapter 177 release date confirmed by mangaka

After about a two-week wait following the release of One Punch Man chapter 176, mangaka Yusuke Murata has finally revealed the release date for the upcoming chapter through his Twitter account. As per his tweet, One Punch Man chapter 177 is set to be released on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The previous chapter of the manga showed fans some flashbacks of Psykos and they finally got to learn how she acquired the Third Eye ability. However, the same thing drove her insane, as when Fubuki looked into her mind, she could see a glimpse of God. As for the events in real time, Tatsumaki had arrived at the facility.

One Punch Man chapter 177 may see Saitama fight the Demon-Level Monsters

One Punch Man mangaka Yusuke Murata confirmed on Friday, December 30, 2022, that chapter 177 will be released on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

The manga chapter will be released on Tonari no Young Jump after the mangaka apologized for the delay, confirming the release date for the first chapter in 2023. As for future chapter releases, fans can expect the series to continue its biweekly release pattern.

What to expect in chapter 177?

Saitama falling into the level below in OPM chapter 176 (Image via Shueisha)

One Punch Man chapter 177 may finally feature Saitama fighting for the first time after his battle against Garou as he fell into the Demon-Level Monsters Containment Level, which was right below the Special Internment Facility where Fubuki was putting on a fake fight against Tatsumaki.

Given his strength, Saitama should have no trouble defeating them. However, with the facility already falling apart, Saitama fighting the monsters isn't a good sign, as the monsters could possibly escape into the city during all the commotion, as the destruction is already at a floor-splitting level.

Tsukuyomi member as seen in OPM chapter 176 (Image via Shueisha)

Meanwhile, Tatsumaki arrived at the facility; and it was revealed that she and Fubuki were already in cahoots. It was Tatsumaki who asked Fubuki to meet her at the facility, as they would put on an act to show Tsukuyomi that they were at odds with each other.

However, both of them were planning to rescue Psykos together. While Tatsumaki hated the Tsukuyomi group for having captured her in the past, Fubuki wanted to learn more about Psykos's Third Eye ability, after she saw a glimpse of God in her vision.

Thus, the upcoming chapter could reveal more about the Tsukuyomi group and God. Given how Tsukuyomi hadn't previously appeared in ONE's original webcomic, any storyline related to them is most likely brand new for fans.

