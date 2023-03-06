One Punch Man creator drops an extended trailer for his new anime

Yusuke Murata's popularity grew ever since he started illustrating One's One Punch Man. As it happens, fans have been religiously following him to get updates on his past and upcoming projects. Good news awaits fans as, on March 6, 2023, Murata announced his new anime, Zaiyuki, with a new extended trailer on his official Twitter account.

In 2014, the manga was nominated for the Seventh Annual Manga Taisho Awards, and its popularity thereafter landed it an anime adaptation. After that, the One Punch Man anime globally earned its fan-favorite status with its debut in 2015. Moreover, the characters, plot, and animation have gained the anime a massive stake in the anime-watching community and created a worldwide fanbase.

One Punch Man's illustrator, Yusuke Murata, shares the extended trailer of his new anime Zaiyuki

As mentioned earlier, Murata took to Twitter on Monday to announce the news about his new anime, Zaiyuki, by tweeting:

"I tried to summarize it with subtitles only when the A part was completed. It's heavy, so divide 1/2."

In a separate tweet, the One Punch Man illustrator also wrote:

"Split 2/2. I'm working on an original anime."

Yusuke Murata's Zaiyuki marks the first big project of the newly formed Village Studio. The animation studio is owned by Yusuke Murata himself, which is also a hot topic at the moment. Although the anime is still in production, the extended trailer provides a glimpse into the protagonists and characters of Zaiyuki.

The story revolves around the Japanese mythical figure Kappa. However, he is different from the typical Kappas seen or depicted in popular media. The protagonist of Zaiyuki cannot swim, nor does he have the strength to win in sumo matches. Additionally, he is not fond of cucumbers.

However, his life takes a turn when he wins a lottery, where the prize is a package tour to India. As exciting as his journey sounds, he soon runs into trouble upon his arrival at the airport. What ensues is an exciting journey as the unconventional protagonist finds himself amidst a host of adventures.

One Punch Man's illustrator Yusuke Murata has been working on Zaiyuki for quite a while, and now fans have been treated to the first extended trailer of the anime. Ever since the announcement of the upcoming series, fans of Murata have been eagerly waiting for the series. Although the anime is inspired by the novel Journey To The West, there has been no confirmation of it being a series or a movie.

