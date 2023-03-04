One Piece wins Best Continuing Series at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

Of all the nominated titles in this year's Best Continuing Series category, One Piece took the lead at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. The show's win has had fans over the moon, and several netizens took to Twitter to express their excitement about the same.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 took the global anime fandom by storm as it premiered on March 4 and saw some fan-favorite anime being nominated and winning awards.

Fans have been glued to their screens since the start of the show to watch the exciting event unfold. They have been waiting for their favorite anime to be honored with an award, and their dream turned into reality with One Piece's win.

One Piece wins award for the Best Continuing Series at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

One Piece has been one of the top shows among the much-loved animes of the generation. Ever since it was announced that the show had been nominated for the Best Continuing Series this year, fans have been eager to know if they would win.

The time finally arrived when the legendary One Piece won the award for the Best Continuing Series at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. Fans were overjoyed as the results were announced and flooded social media as they expressed their gratitude and pride.

Nominees for Best Continuing Series

The Best Continuing Series category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 saw several hit anime being nominated. The nominations were as follows:

Attack on Titan (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc) Kaguya-sama: Love Is War (Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic-) JoJo's Bizarre Adventure (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean) Made in Abyss (Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun) One Piece

About the Crunchyroll Anime Award show

The Crunchyroll Anime Award show is one of the most prestigious award shows in the anime industry. It has been taking place every year ever since its debut in 2017. It recognizes and rewards all the mind-blowing anime of the previous year. The award show is available for streaming on the official Crunchyroll YouTube channel.

The Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 have been streaming the show on their YouTube and Twitch Channels. One thing fans loved the most about the event is that they could watch the show live without any interruption in between.

