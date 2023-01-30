How to watch the One Piece anime?

Eiichiro Oda wrote and drew the Japanese shonen manga series One Piece. It was initially published in July 1997 and has continued to entertain fans ever since. Soon after its introduction, it became a fan-favorite manga series with an overpowering market dominance.

It is one of the most popular manga and animation series of all time. As of August 2022, the franchise had 1058+ manga chapters split into 103 tankobon volumes, 1030+ anime episodes split into 20 seasons, 15 One Piece movies, 20 OVAs, shorts, and specials.

The series has a global fanbase that is hyped to watch every new episode as soon as it releases to keep up with new developments in the story. This article will act as a guide on where one can watch the series in chronological order to have a seamless viewing experience.

The ultimate guide to watching One Piece

There is also a high probability of the anime being removed from Hulu, which has been streaming the series for a long time now. This is because the platform is gearing up to add a whole lot of new content in the month of February.

But there is no need to worry as fans can binge-watch the complete series on Crunchyroll and Funimation. About 90 minutes after the episode airs in Japan, viewers across the world can watch it on Crunchyroll. While Funimation takes significantly longer to produce new episodes, viewers are better off sticking with the former if they want to stay updated with the program.

Where to watch the movies

One Piece is one of the longest-running animes of all time, with a large and dynamic cast that has carried the anime's history forward. The franchise has 15 movies, 20 OVAs, and a lot more in addition to the anime episodes. Fans can watch the films on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu, among other services.

Where to watch One Piece: Red online?

One Piece Film Red is currently the 4th highest-grossing anime film of all time worldwide and the 4th highest-grossing Japanese film of all time, behind Demon Slayer : Mugen Train, Spirited Away, and Your Name.

The movie Red, the franchise's 15th feature film, had a phenomenal run in 2022, earning Toei Animation over 19 billion yen, making it the studio's most lucrative year to date. The film has received overwhelmingly good reviews not just in Japan, but all across the world.

Red debuted on August 6, 2022, and is still available to view in Japanese cinemas. However, it has been announced that the film's theatrical run in the United States came to an end on January 29, 2023. It is expected to soon be available online in the first half of this year and an official announcement is awaited.

The storyline of the series

One Piece focuses on Monkey D. Luffy, the series' main character. He is a teenager whose physique became rubber-like after accidentally swallowing a Devil Fruit as a toddler, ultimately changing him into a rubber man. Luffy sets out with his pirate crew, the Straw Hat Pirates, to explore the Grand Line in search of One Piece and become the new King of the Pirates.

Although Monkey D. Luffy is the main protagonist of the series, Gol D. Roger was renowned as the Pirate King who sailed the Grand Line. When he was apprehended by the World Government, he disclosed information that sparked the Golden Age of Piracy.

He claimed that One Piece is the world's greatest treasure, encapsulating everything the world has to offer. Anyone who manages to obtain it will have all the wealth in the world and a degree of freedom that no one else can ever imagine.

