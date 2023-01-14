One Piece RED online streaming: Release date predictions, platforms, and more

One Piece RED, the franchise's 15th feature film, had an incredible run in 2022, with Toei Animation earning over 19 billion yen from it, which made it the studio's highest successful year.

The movie has garnered extremely positive reviews not only in Japan, but around the world as well. It is no surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting the movie's release on streaming platforms.

However, the movie's digital release may take a while as it just had its theatrical premiere in some regions in December 2022. Fans may, however, expect its release date for digital platforms to be confirmed very soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Viewer discretion is advised.

When will One Piece RED be available for streaming, and where to watch it online?

One Piece RED's expected digital release date

Young Uta (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece RED premiered on August 6, 2022, and is still playing in theaters in Japan. However, it has been confirmed that the movie would end its theatrical run in the nation on January 29, 2023.

The 14th film in the franchise, One Piece: Stampede, was released in theaters on August 9, 2019, and became available for streaming at the start of March 2020. Based on this information, we can assume that we will soon hear from Toei Animation about the latest movie's digital release.

It is expected that movie will release on streaming platforms in the first half of this year. As such, fans who want to watch or rewatch the film might catch it around March or April 2023.

Where to watch One Piece RED online?

Uta (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece's distribution is handled by Crunchyroll, and it is possible that they will also host the movie on their website. It is also possible that the film will be released on Netflix. The American streaming service is currently working on a One Piece live-action series, which Eiichiro Oda confirmed at the recent Jump Festa Super Stage 2023.

Previous One Piece films are also available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu, among others. Fans who are wondering where to watch One Piece RED online can rest assured that these are the most likely places to watch it when it becomes available.

What is One Piece RED about?

Uta (Image via Toei Animation)

The One Piece franchise has risen to greater heights of popularity with the anime series nearing the climax of the Wano arc. The manga has been dropping a ton of backstory that has blown the minds of fans, and is laying the stage for a great battle royale.

Meanwhile, One Piece RED follows the Straw Hat Pirates as they, along with everyone else from around the world, attend the live concert of famous pop star Uta on the Island of Music, Elegia.

This is the first time she has presented herself to the world, and more details about her have been disclosed than fans had expected. One surprising fact is that she is Luffy's childhood friend and the daughter of the infamous Yonko, "Red-Haired" Shanks.

As the plot thickens, it is revealed that Uta intends to end world conflict by singing and trapping people in a mysterious dimension with the help of her Sing Sing Fruit. But, if she dies, everyone will perish.

The film is outstanding as it flawlessly combines the musical genre with a terrific narrative, a compelling villain, and incredible action sequences.

