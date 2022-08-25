One Piece Film: Red releases the final song from the Uta Project

On August 24, 2022 the final song of the Uta Project from One Piece Film: Red was released on YouTube by the official channel - the singer voicing Uta in the film. Ado collaborated with Motohiro Hata for the final song of the series, which is named Kaze no Yukue.

The first song for Uta Project was released on June 15, 2022 and each song since then has arrived with a unique music video featuring works by talented animators and illustrators. Several musicians like Hiroyuki Sawano and Yūta Orisaka collaborated with Ado for the project.

Here is a quick rundown of all the songs in the Uta project for One Piece Film: Red.

One Piece: Which are the seven songs featured in the Uta Project?

1) Shinjidai

The first song on the list is called Shinjidai, meaning "New Genesis." Performed by Ado and produced by Yasutaka Nakata, this music video debuted on June 15, 2022. The direction and illustration for the music video was left to hmng.

2) Watashi wa Saikyo

The second track on the Uta Project for One Piece Film: Red is Watashi wa Saikyo. The title translates to “I’m invincible” and the song happens to be an insert song in the movie as well. For the track, Ado collaborated with the popular Japanese rock band, MRS. GREEN APPLE. The music video was released on June 22, 2022 and was animated by Ai Nina.

3) Gyakko

The third song on the Uta Project is Gyakko, and the music video for it was released on July 6, 2022. The title of the song translates to "Backlight." Ado collaborated with a popular artist, Vaundy, who produced the song and wrote the lyrics as well. The music video was directed by Hironobu Nagasawa and was illustrated by Sohin.

4) Utakata Lullaby

The next song on this list is called Utakata Lullaby, which translates to “Fleeting Lullaby.” The music video made its debut on August 6, 2022. Ado sang this number, with the arrangement and production being done by a popular band called FAKE TYPE. Wotakichi was the director of the music.

5) Sekai no Tsuzuki

The fifth song on the Uta Project for One Piece Film: Red is Sekai no Tsuzuki, which translates to “The World’s Continuation.” The music video was released on August 10, 2022. This was an insert song featuring a collaboration between Ado and a popular artist, Yuta Orisaka. The animation and illustration was done by sto1e and the compositing was done by Hideki Inaba.

6) Tot Musica

The sixth song is called Tot Musica and the music video for it was released on August 12, 2022. Ado collaborated with Hiroyuki Sawano for this track, which was another insert song in One Piece Film: Red. The music video was directed by WOOMA.

7) Kaze no Yukue

The final song on the Uta Project is Kaze no Yukue, and it translates to “Where the Wind Blows.” This song featured a collaboration between Ado and Motohiro Hata. The music video was done by the animation studio responsible for the creation of the movie, Toei Animation.

One Piece Film: Red performed exceptionally well following its release. As of August 21, 2022, the film grossed about 72 million USD in Japan, further heightening anticipation among fans from numerous countries who are awaiting the global release.

Stay tuned for more updates with respect to One Piece as 2022 progresses.

