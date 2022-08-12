One Piece Film: RED India release month announced

The One Piece fanbase in India is brimming with excitement as the latest movie will be making it to the big screens in October 2022. One of the main problems the Indian anime and manga community faces is the lack of distributors willing to screen some of the anime films.

However, One Piece Film: Red will be coming to India, and the month in which the movie will debut has been confirmed. Fans were able to access this information since PVR Cinemas officially announced it on their Twitter page and set up standees across various theaters in Mumbai.

Let's take a look at the expected release date in India, and confirmed global release dates for various countries.

One Piece Film: Red to be released in two months' time

PVR Cinemas has put up standees stating that the movie will be making its debut in October. According to Twitter user @Yonko001, PVR Cinemas revealed the surprise posters across numerous theaters in Mumbai. In a few weeks, the exact release date should also be revealed. Fans can expect the movie to arrive in all metropolitan cities.

One Piece Film: Red plot

In the pirate world, Uta is considered to be one of the best singers to have ever lived. One of the most popular characteristics of this artist is that nobody knows what she looks like. Every time she performs, she conceals her identity, and her fans want to know how she looks. However, the singer, Uta, decides to reveal her identity, which would turn this concert into one of the biggest that anybody could attend.

Pirates from across the sea travel to visit her, and the Navy is on alert. The venue is filling up with fans from across the world, and Luffy brought his crew to the concert as well. However, when she finally shows her face to the world, the movie reveals another shocking fact that marks the beginning of this movie. The world-renowned singer, whose voice is “otherworldly,” is actually Shanks’ daughter!

One Piece Film: Red global release dates

According to reports from IMDb, the movie has already been released in two countries so far. The movie made its debut in Japan on August 6, 2022, and made it to the big screens in France on August 10, 2022.

The movie will be released in Taiwan and China on August 19, 2022, and August 21, 2022, respectively. Following this, the movie will be released in Singapore on September 2, 2022. In Netherlands and Germany, the movie will make its debut on September 8, 2022, and October 13, 2022, respectively. The aforementioned dates have been confirmed.

