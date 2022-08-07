One Piece spoilers change everything we knew about Shanks

The long-awaited movie, One Piece Film: Red, is already a major success in Japan. To commemorate this occasion, the team behind the movie gave fans a small manga volume containing information about the main characters in the movie, including the fan-favorite Shanks.

Shanks has been one of the franchise's biggest mysteries for a long time, so fans always appreciate any information about him and his abilities. Still, the new data fans have about this character could completely change their perception of him.

Continue reading to learn more about the new info about One Piece’s most powerful red-haired pirate.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Spoilers confirm that Shanks is even more powerful than One Piece fans first thought

The most powerful Conqueror Haki user (Image via Toei Animation)

Shanks is a character that needs no introduction for any One Piece fan. He has been there since the first episode, protecting Luffy, giving us some of the most striking scenes in the series, and being an incredible all-around character.

With the plot of One Piece Film: Red revolving around him and his daughter, it was more than evident that fans would get some new information about Shanks. This is exactly what happened, not only in the movie but also in promotional material created for the film.

As mentioned earlier, one of these products was a small volume with details about several characters. The book contains new data for a lot of the Red Hair Pirates, like Yasopp, who is apparently more powerful than Katakuri.

Obviously, their captain also had to be featured in the book, which absolutely delivered. The volume contains information about Shanks that no fan would have expected, like the new powers we are yet to see on the show.

What new data do we have on Shanks?

As confirmed by some trusted sources on Twitter, One Piece Volume '4 Billion' (titled after Shanks’ bounty) reveals a lot of new information about everyone’s favorite Yonko. Some of the info given in the book was already known by fans, like the fact that Roger found Shanks as a baby.

Nonetheless, everything else about his character is new, causing fans to be even more excited about what Shanks’ character has in store for the future. For example, the book shows us that even before becoming an Emperor, Shanks was already a prominent pirate, with a bounty of more than one billion Berrys when he gave Luffy his straw hat.

It was also revealed that he is known as the "Observation Slayer," as he has the power to prevent opponents from using their Observation Haki to see the future. He does this by controlling his opponents' breath, which can kill them instantly.

The book also confirmed Shanks as one of the most potent Conqueror Haki users in the world. Fans were already speculating about this after seeing his Conqueror Haki terrify Admiral Aramaki, aka Greenbull, in seconds. His abilities with the sword are also praised in this new volume.

After Shanks announced he wanted to join the race for the One Piece, fans started to fear he may have some hidden motives behind his actions. The book seems to have confirmed this theory, stating that Shanks has his own plans for the new era Luffy and his friends will bring.

Another of Shanks' abilities confirmed by the new volume is called Sign of Presence. By using this power, Shanks can pretend his attacks will follow a certain direction, even if this is not true at all. He can always hide his true intentions while fighting because of this skill.

It was also confirmed that his cloak was inspired by the King. This again caused fans to speculate that maybe Shanks has some hidden motives behind helping Luffy. He apparently wants to be the new King of Pirates, just like his protegee.

For now, this is all the information from the 4 Billion Volume of One Piece. Fans are hoping these concepts will be shown soon in the manga series. Nevertheless, they are delighted to learn a bit more about one of their favorite characters.

