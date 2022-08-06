One Piece Film: Red makes an annoying comparison for Katakuri fans

One Piece Film: Red's general release in Japanese theaters began on Friday, so on Saturday, a ton of spoilers and videos from the movie started to circulate online. While the private prescreening from several weeks prior gave fans limited spoilers, the general release has certainly outshined the prior screenings in terms of how much was leaked.

One specific moment in the One Piece Film: Red has seemingly gotten on the wrong side of fans, even though the events within the movie are generally non-canon with minor exceptions. Fans of Charlotte Katakuri specifically have something to be upset about from the film, with a certain Red Hair Pirates member apparently superseding his Observation Haki.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the annoying comparison One Piece Film: Red makes for Katakuri fans, as well as their reaction to said comparison.

Twitter explodes as One Piece Film: Red general release spoilers specify scene where Yasopp’s Observation Haki implied superior to Katakuri’s

The leak and fan reaction

WorstGenHQ @WorstGenHQ #ONEPIECEFILMRED

SPOILER: PLS DON`T READ IT IF YOU DON`T WANT GET SPOILED!!!!!!

.

.

.

.

BRO!!!

Yasopp CoO is even better than Katakuri one!!

Haki hype for Shanks top 3! SPOILER: PLS DON`T READ IT IF YOU DON`T WANT GET SPOILED!!!!!!BRO!!!Yasopp CoO is even better than Katakuri one!!Haki hype for Shanks top 3! #ONEPIECEFILMRED SPOILER: PLS DON`T READ IT IF YOU DON`T WANT GET SPOILED!!!!!!....BRO!!!Yasopp CoO is even better than Katakuri one!!Haki hype for Shanks top 3! https://t.co/cTfJUEC3yF

As aforementioned, general screenings for One Piece Film: Red began in Japan on Friday night, and a plethora of spoiler information has been released in the hours since. One key piece of information which fans in general, and more specifically Katakuri fans, are discussing is an apparent comparison of Observation Haki.

doil ⚓ @taeiliu Why is katakuri trending....i'm scared.... Why is katakuri trending....i'm scared....

The scene allegedly sees Yasopp, father of Usopp and member of the Red Hair Pirates, use Observation Haki, implied to be stronger than Charlotte Katakuri’s. The scene sees Usopp’s father maintain a link to the "Utapia dimension" via his Observation Haki, whereas the second-in-command of the Big Mom Pirates "could only briefly see it."

raph @monkey_d_raf @WorstGenHQ Dosent mean he's strongee than katakuri lol @WorstGenHQ Dosent mean he's strongee than katakuri lol

The comparison has, expectably, created an outrage on Twitter, with Katakuri previously being portrayed in the mainline, canonical series as having the strongest Observation Haki seen yet. Interestingly, many Katakuri fans and supporters are citing that, while Yasopp may have the stronger Observation Haki, he’s still overall weaker than his fellow Yonko Commander.

While this is certainly a fair and accurate point considering the Red Hair Pirate’s lack of a Devil Fruit, it still doesn’t change the fact that the Big Mom Pirate has still been knocked down a peg. Many are joking about how Katakuri must be worried following news of his inferiority to Yasopp in this regard, which likely isn’t far from the truth considering his reaction to Luffy’s use of Future Sight.

Sy the hater🛐 @CurryIsMyDaddy 𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 #OP_FILMRED



SPOILER by ScotchInformer



》 Benn Beckman shows Armament Haki in his hands and can take shots easily.



》Yasopp has a better Observation Haki than Katakuri. He can keep seeing the future while Katakuri sees for a while .. SPOILER by ScotchInformer》 Benn Beckman shows Armament Haki in his hands and can take shots easily.》Yasopp has a better Observation Haki than Katakuri. He can keep seeing the future while Katakuri sees for a while.. #OP_FILMRED SPOILER by ScotchInformer》 Benn Beckman shows Armament Haki in his hands and can take shots easily. 》Yasopp has a better Observation Haki than Katakuri. He can keep seeing the future while Katakuri sees for a while🔥.. Better than Katakuri is crazy. twitter.com/OP_NEWS2022/st… Better than Katakuri is crazy. twitter.com/OP_NEWS2022/st…

Others, meanwhile, are taking the opportunity to troll Katakuri fans and boast about how their former claims have been proven wrong. Many are referencing the at-the-time accurate claim following Whole Cake Island that Katakuri was the strongest Observation Haki user in the series.

Jumping off of that point, the events of One Piece Film: Red are still generally said to be non-canon to the series. While series creator, author, and illustrator Eiichiro Oda did say sections of the film would be considered canon, this more directly referenced Shanks’ origins rather than the feats of characters within the film.

Meetra @MeetraRL @WorstGenHQ not really surprised tbh. It's been said they have the highest avg crew bounty even with shanks having the lowest yonko bounty, plus none of them have DFs. I'd be more surprised if they all weren't extremely proficient with haki. There's also gotta be at least 1 crew member acoc @WorstGenHQ not really surprised tbh. It's been said they have the highest avg crew bounty even with shanks having the lowest yonko bounty, plus none of them have DFs. I'd be more surprised if they all weren't extremely proficient with haki. There's also gotta be at least 1 crew member acoc

With this in mind, nothing is certain about the relative strength of these two characters' skills and strengths regarding Observation Haki until the event is confirmed to reflect canon information. Until this confirmation arrives, fans should take the events seen in One Piece Film: Red with a grain of salt.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as the year of the series’ 25th anniversary progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far