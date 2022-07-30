Every time Shanks has used his Conqueror's Haki in One Piece

With the unofficial release of One Piece Chapter 1055, fans are back to discussing Shanks as a force in the series. The latest issue has shown yet again just how powerful his Conqueror’s Haki can be. Not only did the issue showcase his Conqueror's Haki forcing a Marine Admiral to retreat, but it also revealed the power's ability to launch long-range attacks on specific targets.

This latest, and arguably the greatest, display of Shanks’ Conqueror’s Haki has fans debating whether he’s the most powerful user in the series at the moment. While this isn’t explicitly answered or even suggested within One Piece Chapter 1055, fans are scrambling to compare and contrast him to other users and their feats in the series.

Simultaneously, fans are looking back on previous instances of Shanks using his Conqueror’s Haki to evaluate his strength. While they are few and far between, they’re certainly quite telling of how exceptional his Conqueror’s is.

Here, we have listed every instance of Shanks using his Conqueror’s Haki in One Piece in sequential order.

One Piece fans scrambling to analyze the strength of Shanks’ Conqueror’s Haki during these instances after the latest unofficial release

1) Versus a Sea King (Chapter 1/Episode 4)

Shanks uses his Conqueror’s Haki in One Piece for the first time quite early in the series for both manga readers and anime watchers. While the ability was not named yet or given the explicit characteristics it has in the contemporary series, it’s nonetheless obvious in hindsight that he did indeed use Conqueror’s Haki here.

The saga begins when Luffy is kidnapped by Higuma, a mountain bandit who previously fought Shanks and his crew. He takes Luffy to cover his escape before eventually throwing him into the ocean where he cannot swim. Thankfully, Shanks rescues him. However, a Sea King appears, taking the captain’s left arm.

Shortly after, Shanks is seen driving the beast away with only a stern face, using no other movements or body language to convey this intimidation. This is later confirmed to be Conqueror’s Haki indirectly when Luffy learns of the technique’s capabilities from Silvers Rayleigh, yet another Roger Pirates alumnus like Shanks.

2) On Whitebeard’s ship (Episode 316/Chapter 434)

Shanks uses his Conqueror’s Haki for the second time over hundreds of installments later when Shanks and Whitebeard, two Yonko, meet on the latter’s ship to discuss current events. This is the time fans learn about the true powers of Shanks’ Conqueror’s Haki.

While he deliberately uses it against Whitebeard (to the point of the two splitting the clouds in the sky above them), it’s shown to be leaking out subconsciously from the beginning. Various rookies on the crew pass out and foam at the mouth as Shanks walks by, with senior officers confirming this to be the case shortly thereafter.

Furthermore, his Conqueror’s Haki is shown to have a physical impact on the ship itself, with various steps and planks cracking and snapping from the force it exerts.

Warning: One Piece manga spoilers ahead. Anime-only watchers beware!

3) Versus Ryokugyu in Wano (Chapter 1055)

🔴🏴‍☠️ @AFC_Akagami98 #ONEPIECE1055

.

This is the greatest Haki feat we have seen in the series so far. Shanks is the Strongest character in one piece, go argue with oda. This is the greatest Haki feat we have seen in the series so far. Shanks is the Strongest character in one piece, go argue with oda. #ONEPIECE1055.This is the greatest Haki feat we have seen in the series so far. Shanks is the Strongest character in one piece, go argue with oda. https://t.co/BOv2vpIFXK

Although the issue has not officially released yet, the unofficial scanlation of One Piece Chapter 1055 has been made available. The issue sees Shanks, who is located in the seas around and below mainland Wano, use his Conqueror’s Haki to specifically target and incapacitate Admiral Ryokugyu.

The force is shown to be strong enough to literally paralyze the Marine Admiral with pain and fear. Interestingly, it focused solely on him despite the Akazaya members being closeby. As the strongest and most skilled usage of Conqueror’s Haki in the series thus far, surpassing every instance of the technique being used prior, the event will definitely be remembered by fans for a long time.

While Conqueror’s Haki clashes have been known for greater range and impact, Shanks’ most recent use proves a point about singular sources and bursts. As a result, many fans are questioning whether his Conqueror's Haki is indeed the strongest in the series.

Although no official answer has been given yet, the latest issue makes a strong argument in his favor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far