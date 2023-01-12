Toei credits One Piece Film: Red for record-breaking 32 billion yen profit in 2022

Toei Animation hit a new Box Office record of 32 billion yen in 2022, which it attributes largely to the extraordinary performance of One Piece Film: Red. The musical, which was released in Japan on August 6, 2022, has broken many records, made more than 19 billion yen, and has ranked number one at the box office for six consecutive weeks as of yet.

2022 has been a spectacular year for both the One Piece franchise and the fans who have loved all of the recent advancements. From the Wano arc being adapted into anime to the revelations at Egghead, fans have had a lot to be excited about in 2022, and even more to look forward to in 2023.

However, the resoundingly positive response that One Piece Film: Red has gotten from audiences all around the world only serves to highlight the franchise's legendary reputation.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Film: Red.

One Piece Film: Red contributed to Toei's Box Office record of 32 billion yen in 2022

Uta as seen in the film (Image via Toei Animation)

The Japanese animation studio Toei Animation, reported on January 11, 2023, that its total box office earnings from January 1- December 31, 2022 amount to 32,563,660,570 yen, or approximately $246 million USD. One Piece Film: Red along with The First Slam Dunk have been acknowledged as the films that helped them set this new record.

Considering that it previously reached a record high of 17,980,254,340 yen in 2009, this achievement is a huge accomplishment. Interestingly, One Piece Film: Strong World was one of the factors that contributed to the previous record.

Given that the One Piece movie was out so late in the year—it was even released in certain places as late as December—it is a truly impressive feat. It has made more than 19 billion yen from ticket sales totaling over 13.79 million. Similarly, The First Slam Dunk premiered in Japan on December 3, 2022, and has sold 5.27 million tickets.

Why is One Piece Film: Red so popular?

Shanks as seen in the film (Image via Toei Animation)

For those who are yet to see One Piece Film: Red, the film was created to mark One Piece's 25th anniversary. It focuses on a live performance taking place in Elegia, the Island of Music, where the iconic singer Uta makes her first public appearance.

Pirates, Yonkos, Marines, and others have traveled from all over the world to see and hear her sing. Problems arise when it becomes known that Uta is the daughter of Yonko Red-Haired Shanks and that she intends to use her singing to rid the world of violence.

Fans got everything they could have wanted from the film: a musical, a brilliant villain, some amazing action, and outstanding animation. Theaters literally erupted when Shanks and a Gear Five Luffy teamed up to fight together against Tot Musica. As a result, it is not surprising that the film received such a positive reaction from the theater audience.

Poll : 0 votes