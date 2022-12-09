One Piece Film: RED spoiler - Watch as Luffy's on-screen presence has an entire theater erupt screaming

One Piece Film: RED has won the hearts of not only die-hard fans but also the entire world. The film is a surreal experience, and one of its main draws is that it is a musical with a fantastic villain, some great action, and outstanding animation. As a result, it's not surprising that it received such a positive reaction from the theater audience.

Since its release in August 2022, One Piece Film: RED has broken numerous box office records in Japan. It is without a doubt the most successful film in the One Piece franchise, and it is still being released in some parts of the world.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for One Piece Film: RED

The audience is blown away by Luffy's never-before-seen animated transformation in One Piece Film: Red

Fans go nuts over Luffy's Gear 5

The clip, shared by Twitter user @4li1202, shows the entire audience theater erupting in applause as fans are completely overwhelmed by the film's visual splendor. This is the first time Luffy's Gear 5 transformation has been animated as the anime has not yet reached that point in the story.

In this sequence from One Piece Film: Red, Luffy and Shanks team up to fight Tot Musica, who has been summoned by Uta. Shanks' presence adds to the excitement as he has been so enigmatic in his occasional appearances in the story that many fans are still confused about his real character and abilities.

The sparseness of the colors used only emphasizes the two's immense powers, and having such an experience in theater is truly otherworldly. Tu Yong-Ce is a popular animator among anime fans around the world, and the fight scene looks incredible thanks to him. Tu Yong-Ce has previously contributed to other One Piece anime episodes as well.

What is the film about?

Shanks from the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

The film was produced to commemorate the 25th anniversary of One Piece. The story revolves around a pop star named Uta. Although the canonical status of the movie's events is still debated, mangaka Oda has confirmed the existence of Uta in the manga.

One Piece Film: RED is set in Elegia, the Island of Music. Here, Uta, who possesses the power of the Sing-Sing Devil Fruit, is about to perform her first live concert. A large crowd has gathered to hear her sing, including pirates and marines. Luffy climbs onto the stage at one point and reveals that Uta, Shanks' daughter, is his childhood friend.

As the Yonkos become involved, problems arise. Meanwhile, Uta wishes to end world violence through her singing by trapping people in a dreamworld. But if she died, everyone would be trapped there indefinitely.

The rest of the movie follows Straw Hats' efforts to keep this from happening.

Poll : 0 votes