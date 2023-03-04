Cyberpunk Edgerunners overshadows Demon Slayer and Attack on Titan to claim Anime of the Year award at Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners are nominated for the Anime of the Year category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. These three animes have been receiving an immense amount of support from their respective fandoms, so it was quite hard to predict the winner of the category. However, the predictions ended when Cyberpunk Edgerunners took the crown, overshadowing both Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, and the rest of the nominees.

Since its global premiere on March 4, viewers have been hooked to the screens. As it happens, when the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 announced some of the anime fandom's favorite shows that have been nominated for prestigious awards, and Cyberpunk Edgerunners was among them, fans couldn't hold their excitement.

Fans of Cyberpunk Edgerunners celebrate the series' win at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023

Cyberpunk won the Anime Of The Year (Image via Crunhyroll)

The Anime of the Year award nominations at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 were quite diverse as it saw a few names that were in the category for the first time. All the nominees have performed well so far and deserved to be standing there. Most otakus were happy with the nomination as they could see their favorite anime series being on the list.

The nominees for the Anime of the Year award nominations at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023 are as follows:

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 Lycoris Recoil Ranking of Kings (Cour 2) SPY x FAMILY

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners @edgerunners It's a great honor! We'd like to thank everyone for their support, votes, and for watching our anime Today at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony, Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners was awarded Anime of the Year and Best VA Performance (EN)!It's a great honor! We'd like to thank everyone for their support, votes, and for watching our anime Today at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards ceremony, Cyberpunk: #Edgerunners was awarded Anime of the Year and Best VA Performance (EN)!🏆 It's a great honor! We'd like to thank everyone for their support, votes, and for watching our anime 💛💚 https://t.co/kwq1W8WCp6

Fans of Cyberpunk Edgerunners have gone wild as their favorite anime won in the Anime of the Year category at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023. The anime surpassed two of the current best animes, Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer, to take the crown.

Since Cyberpunk Edgerunners was competiting against two of the best anime series, it was largely assumed by otakus that the former's win was almost impossible. However, now that the win is assured, fans of Cyberpunk Edgerunners have taken to social media platforms to express their excitement.

Immortal 👑👺ONE PIECE: PUNK HAZARD @ImmortalDino @TheAnimeAwards @edgerunners Cyberpunk was my personal preference as anime of the year, even with Demon slayer and AOT going on, there was something about the edgerunners anime. I never expected it to win. 100% deserved man @TheAnimeAwards @edgerunners Cyberpunk was my personal preference as anime of the year, even with Demon slayer and AOT going on, there was something about the edgerunners anime. I never expected it to win. 100% deserved man

Nicholas @NicholasLightTV Cyberpunk Edgerunners deserves whatever praise it gets and much more. Cyberpunk Edgerunners deserves whatever praise it gets and much more.

Chimera.XFusion @el_diavolo777 @animetv_jp So much deserved. An anime that revived a multi million dollar video game project and became a sensation in its own right. @animetv_jp So much deserved. An anime that revived a multi million dollar video game project and became a sensation in its own right.

However, Attack on Titan and Demon Slayer fans were not happy with Cyberpunk Edgerunners' win since they were expecting their favorite anime to win the award category. However, it is certain that both the anime series' reception this year among otakus will recompensate for the loss at the the Crunchyroll Anime Awards 2023.

