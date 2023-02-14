My Happy Marriage: Release date, what to expect, and more

My Happy Marriage is the latest shojo hit in the manga industry and will finally make it to the screen this year, much to the elation of the fans.

Following the immense success of the shojo series, it was announced in 2022 that the story will be adapted into an anime series. Although a specific release date for the same is yet to be notified, it has been confirmed that the anime will hit screens later this year.

My Happy Marriage anime set to be released in July 2023

The My Happy Marriage anime will be produced by the studio Kinema Citrus, who has previously worked on popular shows like the Made In Abyss series, The Rising of The Shield Hero, Barakamon, and so on.

It will be directed by Takehiro Kubota, based on a screenplay by Ami Satō, Takahito Ōnishi, and Momoka Toyoda. Evan Call, known for his work in Violet Evergarden, has taken up music composition for the anime.

On January 30 2023, Kadokawa released the first promo teaser of the show on their official YouTube channel. The July release window was confirmed at the end of the video.

The voice cast has also been revealed by the anime staff, and features some very famous names from the industry whose previous works include gems like Attack on Titan, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer, Haikyuu!, and more. The main characters and the people voicing them are as follows:

· Miyo Saimori – Reina Ueda

· Kiyoka Kudo - Kaito Ishikawa

· Kaya Saimori - Ayane Sakura

· Kōji Tatsuishi - Koutaro Nishiyama

· Yurie - Houko Kuwashima

· Yoshito Godō- Hiro Shimono

Tracy 🥀 @tsuyoshiloml WE WON LADIES. MY HAPPY MARRIAGE ANIME ADAPTATION IS HAPPENING WE WON LADIES. MY HAPPY MARRIAGE ANIME ADAPTATION IS HAPPENING https://t.co/Xck6V9cwJS

Originally a light novel series by Akumi Agitogi, Watashi no Shiawase na Kekkon, or My Happy Marriage was adapted into a manga series in 2018 by illustrator Rito Kohasaka, and was serialized in Square Enix’s Gangan Online. The anime is expected to breathe life into this fantasy narrative, set in the 19th century Meiji Restoration era.

In a world where supernatural talents are coveted, protagonist Miyo Saimori is born without one, and as a result, becomes the victim of constant abuse at the hands of her stepmother.

When she eventually comes of age and must get married, she is devasted to find out that her fiancé is an army commander called Kiyoka Kudou, a man of terrible reputation. However, the fates have something else in store for them when she discovers that her husband-to-be is not the monster everyone thinks he is, and the two begin to fall in love with each other.

A live-action adaptation, directed by Ayuko Tsukahara, is also set to be released this year on March 17, 2023. Starring Ren Meguro and Mio Imada in the lead roles, the movie will feature famous voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda, who is known for playing famous characters like Nanami Kento in Jujustu Kaisen, Tatsu in The Way of The Househusband, Kishibe in Chainsaw Man, and more.

Stay tuned for more updates on release dates and streaming details of My Happy Marriage.

