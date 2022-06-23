Things that make Violet Evergarden worth watching

Violet Evergarden is usually high on the list of most anime fans. Although almost every otaku is occupied with shonen anime. But there comes a day anime lovers are ready to take in gut-wrenching moments from a different show. That's how the journey with Violet Evergarden begins.

At the show's start, the protagonist, Violet Evergarden, was anything but ordinary. She is an Auto Memory Doll, a hi-tech futuristic machine. She was in the military from a very young age and was treated like a machine all her life by everyone except her reporting captain, Gilbert Bougainvillea.

With her captain gone and unable to function without orders, viewers wondered how she would carry on throughout the rest of the show. But they were in for a tear-jerking rollercoaster ride.

Violet Evergarden shows humans' dynamic nature

The show projects how a person treated like a machine can take on a different personality over time, given unique humane experiences.

After the war, Violet met different people who taught her diverse values and showed her new perspectives on life. She was able to address her own emotions and refine her writing skills as an Auto Memory Doll. She made herself one of her era's highest in-demand writers.

This ultimately allowed her to feel human emotions and understand complex sentiments like love. This was what she had been searching for since Gilbert Bougainvillea said the words to her before she lost consciousness.

It shows the effects of war

As an Auto Memory Doll, Violet Evergarden met people who lost their loved ones in the war. Some still waited with false hope for their loved ones to return. It shows how civilians suffer even though they are not the reason for a war.

Audiences can also see the guilt and trauma Violet went through because of everyone she killed on the battlefield. This shows that it's not just civilians but also soldiers who suffer in the aftermath of a war. PTSD is not something that can be dealt with easily.

Violet as a soldier (Image via Twitter/@violetevrgdnbot)

It shows the power of letters

Letters are one of the best ways to reach a person's heart, be it a friend, lover, sibling, child, or parent.

In different scenes, we see a young girl coming to terms with her mother's passing and being able to go through life with the help of the letters her mother left for her. In another scene, two lovers come together by writing letters to each other. A young dying child conveyed his feelings to his parents and brother. A dying soldier could pass on his final words to his lover and family. A young girl sent her wishes to her separated baby sister. All through letters.

Violet could pour out her feelings in her last letter to Gilbert. This shows how words can have a lasting effect and cause major changes in people's lives.

Letters from CH Postal Company. (Image via Twitter/@violetevrgdnbot)

It shows that life must go on

Even after a tragic war, we see that people eventually carry on with their lives despite the pain in their hearts. Cities are rebuilt and people start working for a living again. It's a stark realization that no matter how hard life hits you, you can't afford to remain stuck in one place. Life is a journey, after all, and we will have to carry on despite everything.

There are so many other reasons to watch this show. If nothing else, you will fall in love with the animation. Everything was meticulously created to catch the viewer's eye, starting with the background to the characters. Even the music from this show is capable of tugging your heart strings.

If you're ready with a box of tissues and a spacious heart for emotions, you're all set to go on a journey with people's favorite Auto Memory Doll, Violet Evergarden.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

LIVE POLL Q. Why is Violet Evergarden so good? It is heart wrenching It has no emotions 0 votes so far