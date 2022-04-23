8 Anime characters with blue eyes

Anime character designs may not be as realistic as real life and may appear to be quite flashy. However, this unorthodox appearance adds extra life to the character's personality and makes them unique. One of these traits is the different eye colors that anime characters have. More often than not, an anime character's eye color is also according to their personality.

There is a meaning behind every character's eye color, and the color blue symbolizes clarity and innocence. Most anime protagonists have beautiful eyes of varying colors, but most characters with blue eyes tend to be more cautious about not going down the wrong path. Because of their personality, they are not easy to outplay and beat.

This list features some anime characters with blue eyes.

8 Anime characters who have blue eyes

8) Winry Rockbell (FMAB)

Winry Rockbell (Image via FMAB)

Winry Rockbell is the main supporting character from the Fullmetal Alchemist series and is a close childhood friend of Edward and Alphonse. She is a training surgeon and mechanical repair specialist who also supports Edward as his personal automail engineer and mechanic.

The dark blue-eyed character is a cheerful, strong-willed, hot-headed, and empathetic character. She has also displayed a significantly stronger throwing arm, able to pitch heavy wrenches long distances with deadly accuracy, especially when hitting Edward.

7) Nao Tomori (Charlotte)

Nao Tomori (Image via Charlotte)

Nao is the female lead character in the anime Charlotte. Nao is bold, smart, and hardworking to find other people with superpowers. Her superpower allows her to be invisible to a particular person she wants to.

Nao became a great influence on Yuu's (Yuu, the anime series protagonist) personality. She was the one who tracked Yuu and helped him out of his depression caused by the death of his younger sister, Ayumi.

6) Violet Evergarden (Violet Evergarden)

Violet Evergarden (Image via Kyoto Animation)

As the name of the series suggests, Violet is the main character here. She was a soldier who fought in the war, where she was treated as nothing more than a weapon. Her training to become a human weapon seemingly made her emotionless.

Violet failed to comprehend human emotions at the beginning of the anime. However, as the series progresses, she becomes a more sympathetic and happier person. The blue-eyed girl starts understanding the feelings of others as well as her own by the end of the series.

5) Kanna Kamui (Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid)

Kanna Kamui in the anime (Image via Kyoto Animation)

Kanna, the adorable dragon, is one of the main characters in Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid. Both her human and dragon forms have blue eyes. Kanna can shapeshift into a dragon, which is her true form. Kanna is exiled from her world and currently lives with Kobayashi.

Kanna's appearance in the human form makes her look like a 9-year-old, but she has lived for centuries in her dragon form.

4) Nagisa Shiota (Assassination Classroom)

Nagisa Shiota (Image via Viz Media)

Nagisa is the main protagonist of Assassination Classroom. Nagisa's blue eyes are equally beautiful and terrifying. He possesses a natural talent to be an assassin and has shown his abilities by defeating veterans in the anime.

Keeping his assassination talent aside, he is one of the most caring and loving characters in the series. After the death of their sensei, Nagisa follows in his footsteps and chooses to become a teacher.

3) Armin Arlert (Attack on Titan)

Armin Arlert is one of the main characters in Attack on Titan. The blue-eyed character is one of the most intelligent characters in the series. Armin's brilliance in making quick decisions has helped the Survey Corps many times. It makes him one of the smartest characters in the series.

Armin's evolution from a quiet, helpless child to one of the most important Survey Corps members is huge. It was Armin who formulated the attack on Liberio, which was one of the biggest achievements of the Survey Corps after successfully crossing the wall barrier.

2) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Naruto Uzumaki is the main protagonist of the Naruto series and has striking blue eyes. He is one of the most beloved anime protagonists. He is kind-hearted, highly empathetic, and a strong character.

Naruto is the strongest shinobi in the show and uses his power to protect his village as he is the Hokage. He is one of the most popular characters in anime, and his distinctive appearance and different style made him a fan favorite.

1) Yato (Noragami)

Yato in the anime (Image via Bones)

Yato is the protagonist of the Noragami series. He is yet another young-looking but centuries-old character on the list. Yato is a God who wants to move on from his past and become a God of Fortune.

The blue-eyed God was a God of Calamity in the past. However, he wants to change his image of the Calamity God and become a God whom everyone worships and praises. In his journey to becoming a God of Fortune, he is supported by Yukine (Yato's Shinki) and Hiyori.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

