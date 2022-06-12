9 anime with stunning animation for fans of Violet Evergarden

The Violet Evergarden anime is a Kyoto Animation adaptation of the light novel of the same name. As a KyoAni series, it is easily one of the most visually stunning series around right now. However, it is not the only anime out there that has amazing visuals.

This list will cover nine other anime that can compete with Violet Evergarden in terms of art and animation. They are each visually on another level from other shows.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's personal views. It also contains spoilers for each anime series listed.

9 anime that are as visually stunning as Violet Evergarden

1) Your Name

Your NameMakoto Shinkai's most successful work and one of the highest-grossing anime movies of all time, Your Name needs no introduction. The series follows Taki and Mitsuha as they mysteriously begin to wake up in each other's bodies one day. Taki soon realizes he can use this strange power to save Mitsuha's village. The two try their hardest to save everyone in the village and are mostly successful in the end.

Your Name was animated at CoMix Wave Films and had some of the most beautiful art and animation in all of anime. The captivating art and sleek animation make watching this movie an absolutely magical experience.

2) Children of the Sea

Although not very well known, Children of the Sea by Studio 4°C is regarded by those who have watched it to have the greatest visuals of every anime movie ever. As the name suggests, the movie revolves around children and their relationship with the sea.

One summer day, Ruka, the primary protagonist, encountered two other kids, Umi and Sora. The pair unintentionally drew Ruka into their world of mystery and wonderful secrets.

3) Hyouka

Hyouka follows Houtarou Oreki and his wish to live a life that allows him to conserve as much energy as possible. Unfortunately for him, fate refuses to bend to his wishes, and he finds himself obligated to follow Chitanda Eru as she tries to uncover day-to-day mysteries.

He is no longer able to live a life that conserves energy, but as a result, he has made incredible friendships and solved various mysteries. The anime was a Kyoto Animation production, so fans know what to expect from it in terms of art and animation.

4) Fate/Zero

Fate/Zero is different from the anime above. Instead of art and animation being delicate and graceful, it is harsh and aggressive. The fight scenes are absolutely immaculate. Due to the series being animated by Ufotable, none of this comes as a surprise to Fate/Zero fans.

The Fate/Zero anime serves as a prequel to the Fate series. It features masters and servants as they fight against others during the Fourth Holy Grail War. Each team struggles and claws its way to the top to obtain the Holy Grail.

5) Fate/Stay Night (Unlimited Blade Works and movies)

Fate/Stay Night acts as the sequel to Fate/Zero and features the Fifth Holy Grail War. It follows Rin Tohsaka and Shirou Emiya as they aim to win the Fifth Holy Grail War and obtain the Holy Grail. However, Shirou has almost no combat or mage experience, thus forcing him to team up with Rin to have the highest chance of winning.

Unlimited Blade Works and the Heaven's Feel movies have been animated by Ufotable and are some of the greatest works in all anime in terms of visuals.

6) Demon Slayer

Tanjirou Kamado is the eldest child of the Kamado family. One day, after returning home from selling charcoal, he smells blood and encounters his family, completely slaughtered. However, his younger sister, Nezuko, was still alive and seemed to have been turned into a demon. He aims to become a Demon Slayer strong enough to turn Nezuko back into a human and kill the demon responsible for killing his family, Muzan Kibutsuji.

As an Ufotable series, it is no surprise that Demon Slayer is visually amazing. Each moment in the anime looks amazing, but the fight scenes are on another level from the rest of the show.

7) Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the top Shounen anime currently. After consuming one of Sukuna Ryoumen's twenty fingers, Yuji Itadori was thrust into the dangerous world of Jujutsu Sorcery.

He joins Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki, as well as other staff and students at the Tokyo Metropolitan Jujutsu Technical High School. He and his comrades go on missions to exorcise Curses while also dealing with a much darker force in the background.

Produced by MAPPA, Jujutsu Kaisen boasts flawless animation with lots of dark and serious moments.

8) Weathering with You

Weathering with You is a direct sequel to Your Name. The movie, produced by CoMix Wave Films, follows high school Hodaka Morishima as he lives in Tokyo during a period of incredibly unusual weather. There is an unending downpour of rain that seems to swallow the city.

Hodaka meets Hina, a mysterious person with the power to make the sun appear whenever she prays for it. Hodaka realizes the immense potential of Hina's ability to fix Tokyo's rainstorm. However, with her power comes very hefty repercussions.

9) All Studio Ghibli movies

Studio Ghibli is perhaps the most iconic anime studio of all time, even more iconic than studios such as Ufotable, Pierrot, MAPPA, and more. Under the leadership of Hayao Miyazaki, every one of Studio Ghibli's movies can be considered a masterpiece. Not only does each movie have an amazing and well-thought-out plot, but they are also all visually stunning.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

