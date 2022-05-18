8 anime to watch if you loved Weathering With You

Weathering With You or Tenki No Ko is the most popular anime movie by Makoto Shinkai, known for his Your Name, which was released in 2016.

Like all of Makoto Shinkai’s movies, Weathering With You also has a more realistic world, as his team always puts more effort into animating sceneries from various places in Japan.

The true beauty of Weathering With You is that, apart from Hina and Hodaka, it also focuses on the world they live in, where they are suffering from the atrocities of humanity. This became the reason for the unceasable rain that engulfed the entire Japan.

Although Weathering With You is deemed one of its own kind, here is a list of anime that resonates with the same kind of bliss that one shouldn’t miss.

Anime to watch if you are a fan of Weathering With You

1) Your Name

Misuha watching gazing at the meteor shower as seen in Your Name (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Your Name follows the story of Mitsuha Miyamizu and Taki Tachibana, who know each other but have never met.

After a strange phenomenon where both their bodies get switched, they embark on a journey to unravel this anomaly. The only medium for them to communicate is by leaving notes behind before they get switched back into their real bodies.

Makoto Shinkai's Your Name became a box office hit in 2016 and remains one of his best anime ever. Moreover, Mistsuha and Taki have a cameo in Weathering With You.

2) Typhoon Noruda

Azuma and Kenta, as seen in Typhoon Noruda (Image via Studio Colorido)

Shuuichi Azuma is a baseball player in his school and the best friend of Kenta Saijou. Due to some reasons, Saijou wants to quit the baseball team, and he gets into a fight with Azuma.

However, disregarding Kenta, all of Azuma’s attention switches to a mysterious girl standing on an electrical tower.

Azuma notices that he has seen this girl before, who appeared alongside the catastrophic storm.

After lightning hits the tower, Azuma leaves Saijou’s side and runs off to rescue the girl. Like Hina in Weathering With You, this mysterious girl named Noruda also has some connection to the weather.

3) A Whisker Away

Kento and Miyo, as seen in A Whisker Away (Image via Studio Colorido)

Miyo Sasaki has her own troubles as she comes from a family where she can’t find peace. However, after her encounter with Kento Hinode, she regained her composure.

Flirting with Kento makes her day, but she gets rejected every time. One fated day she receives a magical mask from a mysterious mask seller, which lets her become a cat.

Unable to get the attention, Miyo interacts with Kento in the form of a cat named Taro. Despite having a good time with Kento, Miyo scuffles between revealing her identity to the latter or continuing as a cat.

Both the main characters of Weathering With You and A Whisker Away possess supernatural abilities, as Hina can change the weather and Miyo can change herself into a cat.

4) Children Who Chase Lost Voices

Shun and Asuna, as seen in Children Who Chase Lost Voices (Image via CoMix Wave Films)

Children Who Chase Lost Voices follows Watase Asuna, who recently lost her father. As her mother works long hours, Asuna spends her alone time looking after the house and listening to the crystal radio that her father gifted her.

One day at her secret hideout in the mountain, she accidentally tunes into a strange and uncanny tune that she had never heard before. Later she gets attacked by a terrifying creature but gets saved by a boy named Shun.

After this moment, Asuna’s life becomes more interesting as she dwells in an unknown hidden world. Makoto Shinkai uses exact utopian elements like Weathering With You in Children Who Chase Lost Voices, making it a must-watch.

5) The World is Still Beautiful

Ifrikia and Nike, as seen in The World is Still Beautiful (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The World is Still Beautiful takes place in a world where people have a connection with certain weather, and the most predominant people are of the Sun Kingdom. Livius Orvinius Ifrikia is the crowned prince of the Sun Kingdom who has set his eyes on the princess of Rain Dukedom, Nike Remercier.

Although Ifrikia is indeed a cruel and cold person, after getting married to Nike, he starts developing a compassionate side that he thought he never had. Like Weathering With You, the plotline of The World is Still Beautiful also revolves around characters with the ability to control the weather.

6) Patema Inverted

Age and Patema, as seen in Patema Inverted (Image via Studio Rikka)

Patema Inverted is a tale about two oppositely acquainted young people overcoming the hatred of their politically adversarial worlds. The story follows the titular Patema of the underground civilization and Age of the nation called Aiga.

People of Aiga are forbidden to interact with the underground people called the Inverts, as these people, upon entering Aiga, will fall into the sky.

Aiga's people believe that the Inverts are sinners, but Age is not going to back off from protecting his new friend, Patema. Both Patema Inverted and Weathering With You have similar sci-fi romance concepts.

7) A Silent Voice

Shoko and Shoya, as seen in A Silent Voice (Image via Kyoto Animation)

A Silent Voice follows Shoya Ishida, a bully who went way overboard in bullying her new classmate Shoko Nishimiya along with his friends. He later got blamed for everything and was shunned by everyone around him.

Even in his third year of high school, he kept himself secluded from society as all his past wrongdoings plagued him.

However, one fated day, he meets Shoko and decides to make amends for the past. Like Hideo in Weathering With You, Shoya also wants to turn his life around.

8) The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Makoto Konno and Chiaki Mamiya, as seen in The Girl Who Leapt Through Time (Image via Madhouse)

Makoto Konno is a senior high school student perplexed about her career and ambitions. Although Makoto is under pressure, she always finds time to kill with her friends. However, life suddenly turns upside down when she finds out she has gained the power to leap through time.

With her newfound abilities, Makoto wishes to save everyone close to her by redirecting the undesirable circumstances by leaping through time.

However, like everything, there is a certain extent of how many times she can leap through time, and the consequences are more complicated than it seems. Both the main characters of Weathering With You and The Girl Who Leapt Through Time are proficient in breaking the very law of nature.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar