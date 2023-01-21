Attack on Titan final season part 3: Release date and what to expect

The Attack on Titan final season part 3 is set to be released on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 12:25 am JST.

After what has felt like an incredibly long wait, fans finally have some release information for the conclusion to the smash-hit series. Unfortunately, they will have to wait to see the full conclusion later in 2023, as the finale will air in two parts.

Even more intriguing is that NHK Networks has listed Attack on Titan final season part 3 as a “special broadcast.” This hints that each part might be an isolated anime special rather than multiple episodes in weekly succession. However, this is unconfirmed and purely speculative at the time of this article’s writing.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Attack on Titan final season part 3, as well as speculates on what to expect from the finale part.

Attack on Titan final season part 3’s trailer shows a crying, young Eren taking joy in The Rumbling’s occurrence

Shelja Thakur @Shivjee59498034 3th march Attack on titan final season part 3 release 3th march Attack on titan final season part 3 release https://t.co/koVAa3ONWw

As mentioned earlier, Attack on Titan final season part 3 is set to begin airing on local Japanese networks at 12:25 am JST on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

For some international fans, this translates to a Saturday night local release window. The vast majority of international fans, like Japanese viewers, will instead see the episode become available Friday morning locally. The exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

It is presumed, but not currently confirmed, that the third part will be streamed on Crunchyroll as the first and second parts were before it. It’s also currently unknown if there will be any streaming delay for international audiences relative to the time of the original Japanese broadcast. While it’s a safe assumption that there will be, this is unconfirmed.

Attack on Titan final season part 3 is set to air in Japan at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Friday, March 3, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Friday, March 3, 2023

British Summer Time: 3 pm, Friday, March 3, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Friday, March 3, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Friday, March 3, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Friday, March 3, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Attack on Titan final season part 2 recap

Attack on Titan final season part 2 saw Eren fully betray the Survey Corps, leading his Jaegerist group to a full revolution versus Paradis’ current ruling government. This eventually parlayed into Eren transforming into the Founding Titan form, which activated the Wall Titans and began The Rumbling.

The Rumbling is an act that sees the Wall Titans walk across the rest of the earth, flattening everything but Paradis, and killing almost everyone and everything in those lands. Fans saw Armin Arlert, Mikasa Ackerman, Levi Ackerman, and the rest of the Survey Corps try to prevent this from happening. However, they were unsuccessful.

Thus, despite being protected by The Rumbling, the final episodes of the final season’s second part saw the Survey Corps resolve to stop Eren and The Rumbling by any means necessary. Aiding them was Gabby Braun, Falco Grice, and Annie Leonhart, who all decided to join up with the forces of Paradis in an effort to achieve their shared goal of stopping Eren.

What to expect?

Attack on Titan final season part 3 will primarily focus on this ragtag group’s efforts to stop The Rumbling, despite having limited resources and personnel to do so. Likewise, with the enemy being a seemingly endless army of Colossal Titans, the odds are stacked incredibly high against them.

Nevertheless, fans will see the group struggle to stop Eren in Attack on Titan final season part 3. A focus will also be given to the various countries and people affected by The Rumbling, especially in countries and regions which have played a key part in the series at large and in the final season especially.

Finally, by the time both halves of the season have finished airing, fans will see the tragic resolutions of the journeys of the series’ central trio in Armin, Eren, and Mikasa. While incredibly divisive amongst manga readers, many hope that anime-only fans will be able to find more enjoyment in the series’ conclusion than they were.

Follow along for more Attack on Titan final season part 3 anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes